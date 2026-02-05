IIM Calcutta's Advanced Management Programme In FinTech And AI Applications Is Building The Next Generation Of Finance Professionals

Finance today is no longer anchored only in balance sheets or interest rate cycles. It is shaped by algorithms that assess credit in seconds, digital payment systems operating at population scale, and intelligent models that predict risk before it materialises. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain are no longer add-ons to financial services. They now sit at the core of how the industry functions.

This shift is especially visible in India. The country's fintech market, currently valued at over USD 50 billion, is expected to grow more than double by the early 2030s, driven by digital payments, online lending, wealth platforms, and embedded finance. India already processes the highest number of real time digital payment transactions globally and hosts more than 10,000 fintech startups across financial services. At the same time, global investment in AI for fintech continues to rise sharply.

What this reveals is a growing imbalance. Financial services are scaling faster than leadership capability, as many organizations adopt technology at speed while leaders continue to learn how to integrate finance, data, and decision making at scale.

When technology moves faster than leadership capability

Technology no longer limits financial transformation; talent and leadership do. As institutions invest in digital infrastructure, senior professionals must interpret tech change, shape strategy, and manage risk. This makes structured learning across finance, technology, and strategy essential, driving the relevance of advanced executive programmes in FinTech and AI leadership.

The Advanced Management Programme in FinTech and AI Applications from IIM Calcutta, offered in association with TalentSprint, Part of Accenture, is designed for this moment.

As Sudarshan Kumar, Programme Director & Assistant Professor at IIM Calcutta, highlights:

"The financial sector is rapidly undergoing a transformation with digital payments, online lending and automated trading. Financial leaders of tomorrow do not only need to understand the financial industry. They also need exposure to the technologies that are reshaping this transformation."

An executive programme built for a transformed industry

This programme is not positioned as a technical certification or a narrow finance course. It is India's first and longest-running executive programme focused on FinTech, created to help working professionals understand a financial ecosystem where technology and strategy are inseparable.

Originally launched as the Advanced Management Programme in FinTech and Financial Blockchain, it is now updated to Advanced Management Programme in FinTech and AI Applications to reflect the evolving needs of the industry.

The IIM Calcutta advantage behind the programme

IIM Calcutta is consistently recognised for its academic excellence and global relevance, making it a strong anchor for the Advanced Management Programme in FinTech and AI Applications. The institute ranks #1 in India for pedagogical experience according to the Financial Times MBA Ranking 2025. It has also been ranked #1 in India in the BT-MDRA Best B-School Survey 2023, the Fortune India Best B-School Survey 2023, and Open Magazine's Best B-School Survey 2024 and is ranked #65 in the QS Global MBA Rankings. It is also the only Indian business school that is part of the CEMS global alliance, linking it with leading international business schools, multinational organisations, and NGOs worldwide.

Programme highlights that matter

India's first and longest running FinTech executive programmes

9 months executive programme designed for working professionals

6 days of immersive campus visit at IIM Calcutta

Live and interactive sessions led by IIM Calcutta faculty and seasoned industry experts

Applied learning across AI, Generative AI, blockchain, and digital finance

Capstone project focused on real world FinTech and financial services challenges

Earn IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status with access to a network of 33,000 IIM Calcutta alumni

Learning outcomes that matter in real financial transformation

The outcome of the programme is not just knowledge, but confidence and clarity. Participants develop the ability to -

Understand how AI, GenAI, and blockchain are changing the way finance works

Develop a strong grasp of core FinTech areas including payments, lending, insurance, wealth, and regulation

Use AI to make better decisions across forecasting, risk, credit, and fraud

Drive digital change through product innovation in financial services

Build clarity on regulatory, ethical, and compliance issues linked to AI and blockchain

Strengthen financial judgement by combining business thinking with AI understanding

This combination is increasingly rare and valuable

"It's been an enriching journey with IIM Calcutta. The programme offered insights into the FinTech industry, startup foundations, and areas like digital payments, data analytics, Python, AI, AML, and the credit card ecosystem. The on-campus immersion added a realism online sessions alone cannot provide," says Neha Khanna, alumnus of the programme.

Who this programme is designed for

It is well suited for professionals what want to -

Lead digital finance transformation: Drive AI, blockchain, and digital innovation in banking and FinTech

Step into high-growth roles: Take on leadership positions in India's fastest-growing FinTech sector

Drive change within their organisation: Improve digital processes across payments, lending, insurance, and wealth management

High-potential professionals are nominated by organisations as part of leadership development or digital transformation initiatives

Eligibility-Minimum five years of work experience and at least 50 percent marks in graduation or post-graduation.

Why readiness matters more than ever

As AI transforms credit, risk, compliance, and customer engagement, leaders in finance must make decisions informed by data, rules, and human insight. IIM Calcutta's Advanced Management Programme in FinTech and AI Applications addresses this shift by helping professionals build that judgement in a structured, rigorous way. In doing so, it prepares them not just to respond to change, but to shape how financial systems evolve in the years ahead. To know more about the programme, click here.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.