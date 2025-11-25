IIT Delhi Launches Free Executive Programme In Brand Management, Details Here

IIT Delhi Programme 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has launched a six-month online Executive Programme in Brand Management, for which the registrations are currently underway. Interested individuals aiming to learn how to build strong brands can apply for the course until November 29, 2025 on the official website of the institute.

The course will start on January 25, 2026 and continue until July 19, 2026. Classes will be held every Sunday for six months from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

Students applying must have passed Class 10 and 12 and have graduated in a three-year programme from a recognized university in any discipline. You must know Excel as it will be used for teaching.

The application fee for the programme is Rs. 1,20,000 excluding 18 per cent GST, which can be paid in two installments - Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 40,000.

What Does The Programme Covers?

Core Branding Concepts

Strategic Brand Management

Consumer Insights & Segmentation

Integrated Brand Communication

Brand Innovation & Product Lifecycle

Luxury and Global Branding

Digital and AI-Driven Branding

Brand Leadership and Organizational Culture

Practical Application via Capstone Project

Career-Ready Skills

Certificate Completion

Candidates must secure 70 per cent attendance and complete the capstone project to receive the certificate.

How To Apply?