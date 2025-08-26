Want To Build A Career In Electric Vehicles? Apply Now At IIT Delhi

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions for its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology. The one-year programme, starting on October 11, 2025, is aimed at strengthening India's EV ecosystem by equipping engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals with advanced skills in green mobility.

What does the programme offer?

The PG Diploma has been designed to combine academic depth with industry relevance, ensuring participants gain both technical expertise and practical insights into EV technology. The course runs for 12 months (240 hours of learning), with live online sessions scheduled on weekends - Saturdays from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Sundays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Participants will gain exposure to advanced tools and concepts such as Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), EV Architecture (EVA), ECO Mode, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning applications in mobility solutions.

Who can apply?

Applicants must hold at least a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Science disciplines with first-class grades. Diploma holders in Electrical Science with a first-class record and at least three years of industry experience are also eligible to apply.

The programme is best suited for:

• Engineering students in Electrical, Electronics, and related fields

• Postgraduates specializing in EV technology, renewable energy or power systems

• Industry professionals in automotive, power electronics and renewable energy sectors

• Entrepreneurs and innovators building EV technologies, charging solutions or mobility startups

What is the fee structure?

The total programme fee is Rs 4,50,000 + 18% GST. Payment is to be made in instalments:

• Rs 1,50,000 within 3 days of offer letter issuance

• Rs 1,50,000 by January 10, 2026

• Rs 1,50,000 by May 10, 2026

Additionally, applicants must pay a non-refundable affiliate alumni membership fee of Rs 10,000 + GST within one week of admission confirmation. The programme fee, once paid, is non-refundable and non-transferable.

What are the benefits of alumni status?

Participants will receive Affiliate Alumni status of IIT Delhi, which includes access to certain campus facilities (subject to institute approval) and membership under the Alumni and Endowment Office. This recognition allows professionals to remain connected with IIT Delhi's vast academic and industry network.

How to apply?

Candidates interested in the programme can apply online through the official CART, IIT Delhi admissions portal available via the IIT Delhi Careers & CEP platform. Applications will be reviewed, and shortlisted candidates will receive admission offers from IIT Delhi.

