Masteron Steroid Profile: Cycles, Benefits, Side effects and Buying Guide

Looking for one of the best steroids for muscle definition? Well, Masteron should be at the top of your list. This steroid is the ultimate secret to gaining lean, hard and dry muscle. We'll tell you everything you need to know about Masteron injections that others won't.

What is Masteron?

Masteron, also known as "Mast" or Drostanolone, is the top choice for celebrities, bodybuilders, professional athletes, and individuals who want to sculpt their body to physical perfection. While it's known for being one of the safest steroids on the market, Masteron boasts numerous benefits.

Whether you're aiming to enhance your muscularity, skyrocket your energy levels, or improve overall strength. Masteron is the key to turning these goals into reality.

Masteron Types

Masteron comes in two distinct forms. Each one has unique properties and benefits, making them equally attractive options for anyone wanting physical results.

Drostanolone Propionate

Drostanolone Propionate, also known as Masteron Propionate, features a short ester attached to its molecular structure. This gives the compound a notably faster release time, allowing it to reach optimal levels in the bloodstream more quickly. As a result, Masteron Propionate users often report experiencing more immediate effects, creating substantial gains in performance and muscle definition. However, the faster release time requires more frequent injections to maintain stable blood concentration levels.

Drostanolone Enanthate

On the other hand, Drostanolone Enanthate, or Masteron Enanthate, is the longer-ester version of Masteron. With its slower release, it takes longer to reach optimum levels in the bloodstream. Although the effects may not be as immediately evident as with Masteron Propionate, the more extended release brings its benefits.

Drostanolone Enanthate users can benefit from less frequent injections, typically around once or twice a week, to maintain stability. This makes it a more convenient choice for some individuals who prefer less injections.

Masteron Benefits

Unleashing the power of Masteron goes beyond crafting a remarkable physique. It's packed with benefits that not only aid your performance but also enhance the overall level of fitness in various aspects.

Increased Muscle Mass

Masteron is a game-changer when it comes to muscle sculpting. It empowers you to gain lean muscle, making every bit of your training productive. Its capacity to shed off body fat while maintaining muscle mass creates a highly desirable toned, muscular appearance.

Suitable for Women

Often, anabolic steroids pose adverse effects for women, but Masteron stands out. It proves less hormonal changes, causing fewer side effects, which makes it an attractive option for women wishing to benefit from steroids without sacrificing their femininity.

That's why it's sometimes utilized by female athletes more often than Winstrol or Anavar (feel free to checkout these our guides full of tons of valuable practical facts)

Increasing Endurance

One of the perks of Masteron is its ability to boost endurance. It results in longer, more intense workout sessions and maximized productivity.

With these enhanced energy levels, reaching your fitness goals becomes a smoother journey.

Less Liver Toxic

In the world of steroids, liver toxic implications are common. However, Masteron presents minimal liver toxicity, making it a safer option. While liver health remains essential, it's crucial to use the steroid responsibly since less toxicity does not mean zero risks.

Fast Action

Masteron's rapid action attribute is a sought-after trait. The steroid hits your system quickly, providing fast results.

Especially when using Drostanolone Propionate, the short-ester version, your performance boost is not far off, encouraging consistent progress.

Is Masteron Safe for Women?

In anabolic steroid use, female use can often be a touchy subject due to possible adverse effects. Yet, Masteron stands out as one of the more female-friendly steroids available.

While some compounds may trigger harsh side effects, Masteron is known for its gentle properties due to being a mild DHT derivative.

It can provide muscle growth benefits with minimized chances of virilization, which is the development of masculine features, a common concern with many steroids.

However, user discretion is critical. Naturally, starting from a lower dose allows an individual to gauge their own body's response accurately and adjust if required.

Moderation and careful observation are key to making the most out of the Masteron experience without undue side effects.

The results? A balanced journey towards a more empowered body and a healthier muscular tone.

Is Masteron Legal

Masteron is legally prescribed by doctors in some countries as a treatment for breast cancer in women (this is official use of Drostanolone approved by WOG and USA). In other countries, you can buy Masteron over the counter without a prescription.

To read more about the uses and benefits of Masteron and other anabolic steroids in official medicine, follow this link: STEROIDS IN MEDICINE: THE VAST LIST OF TREATMENTS

However, due to its potent performance-enhancing effects, it has caught the attention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), leading to its ban in medicine and numerous competitive sports in the US.

For those in the States looking for the most cost-effective way to get genuine Masteron, without skimping on quality, purchasing Drostanolone online proves a viable solution.

Across the web, there are numerous reliable suppliers who uphold the quality and integrity of Masteron, ensuring a high-grade product.

Masteron in Hollywood and Among Celebrities

Hollywood is so full of perfectly sculpted physiques that the question whether actors and actresses use steroids before filming is no longer a debate.

And since celebs like Dwayne Johnson live healthy lives without crippling diseases, shows that anabolic steroids don't cause serious harm when used correctly.

The reason why celebs can use Masteron and other steroids effectively without harming their health is because they have direct access and adequate funds to the best advice there is.

They hire top personal trainers who design steroid cycles that are perfectly tailored to their celebrity clients' needs, and this is how celebrities stay so fit and healthy on steroids.

But many of us regular people don't have access to this kind of expert advice. This is why we try to share our own knowledge with as many of you as possible.

Having more money should not mean that you get better health advice, but unfortunately in today's world, it does.

Why shouldn't you get the same benefits in life as a celebrity?

In fact, we've even reached out to our contacts in the industry to find out which cycles certain celebs use to achieve their "impossible" figures. You can find them here:

Masteron Before and After Results

Before running Masteron in a cycle, it's normal to wonder if the results will be worth it at the end. Everyone who takes PEDs wants a noticeable transformation.

We have gathered feedback to give you a list of the most common results from a Masteron cycle. Just remember that Masteron will provide different results for everyone.

Let's see how you can benefit from a Masteron cycle:

● After a 10 week Masteron cycle - A user with 20% body fat lost around 8% of this. This emphasized muscle definition considerably, resulting in a leaner, harder appearance.

● After a 12 week Drostanolone cycle - Another user started with a waist measurement of 37 inches and a hip measurement of 40 inches, and finished the cycle with a waist of 28 inches and hips at 32 inches. This led to a more in proportion and toned body structure.

● After a 14 week cycle - A user started at 180 lbs, and had lost 9 lbs of this by the end of the cycle. Claiming that any fat they had on their body was turned into muscle.

Depending on your diet and training routine, you may either see a higher or lower number of results than the ones you see here.

Masteron Dosage

Correct Masteron dosage is a crucial factor influencing results. Knowing the appropriate amount is essential to avoid harmful effects and optimize positive outcomes.

Different factors play a role in determining the right dosage, including your purpose for use, bodybuilding experience, and your body's natural response to steroids.

For Men

Men generally find an effective Masteron dosage to fall in the range of 300-400mg per week. H

owever, some experienced bodybuilders may choose to increase this dose to around 600-800mg per week depending on their goals and tolerance.

Another benefit here is that running Masteron will help to offset the conversion rate when running a testosterone base, meaning that no preventive aids will be required as the Mast here will have that covered on cycle!

For Women

For women, Masteron dosage is typically much less than that for men. The recommended range is 50-150mg per week.

It's essential to start at the lower end to gauge how your body reacts, and only then consider an increase if necessary, always monitoring for undesirable effects.

Due to the female anatomy being great at handling DHTs alone, this will not require a testosterone base like seen with use in males.

Masteron Cycle (Solo)

Here you will discover logs of effective Masteron cycles for those just starting out as well as advanced users.

Take note that a solo Masteron cycle is typically only for female users. A testosterone base will be required for most male users (details on dosages can be found below).

Just remember that post-cycle therapy (PCT) is crucial after a Masteron cycle to restore natural hormone function and prevent long-term side effects.

We'll let you know the best substances for PCT later in this article.

Stacking Masteron with Other Steroids

Stacking Masteron with other steroids is an extremely common way to maximize effectiveness.

Masteron shines due to its high compatibility with other substances.

From Testosterone to Winstrol, combining anything with Masteron gives that 'extra boost' in results.

Masteron and Testosterone Cycle

A traditional Masteron and Testosterone cycle that's ideal for gaining lean muscle mass typically runs for around 10-14 weeks depending on the ester used.

For maximizing muscle growth yet maintaining sharp definition, a common regimen includes Masteron at around 400mg per week and Testosterone at approximately 500mg per week.

This ensures a balance of muscle gain through Testosterone and the retention of a lean, hardened physique through Masteron.

This dosage is adopted when the Enanthate ester in both compounds over longer cycle durations.

For more cutting based cycles, Test P and Masteron P are adopted over a 10 week period and here, the Test dose will be 300mg weekly, while the Mast will be run at 150-225mg weekly.

Masteron and Trenbolone Cycle

For a potent combination like Masteron and Trenbolone, a cycle length of around eight to ten weeks is usually recommended.

Although longer esters such as enanthate can be adopted, when running Tren in the stack also, short esters will be best suited.

This means that running Test P at 300mg weekly, Tren A at 150mg weekly and Mast P at 150mg weekly can provide some outstanding results in terms of strength, lean muscle gain and also outstanding endurance levels.

But due to the strength of this cycle, this is typically run by male users only.

Masteron and Anavar Cycle

A Masteron and Anavar cycle that aims to develop robust muscles with minimal bloating typically lasts for about ten weeks.

Users often find themselves reaping the best rewards with Anavar at a dosage of around 30-50mg per day, in conjunction with Masteron at about 400mg per week and Test at 500mg per week.

The combination helps in building strength and muscle mass while ensuring minimal fat and water retention is seen while dropping the unwanted weight.

For female users, Anavar can be taken at 10mg daily with some Mast P at 120mg weekly over an 8 week period to gain good increases in lean muscle mass, strength and definition.

Masteron and Winstrol Cycle

Pairing Masteron with Winstrol for increasing muscle density and lean body mass while reducing fat spans around 8-10 weeks.

Winstrol is typically administered at 50mg per day, Test P at 225mg weekly and Masteron at 150mg per week.

This combination will sculpt a truly chiseled and competition-ready physique. But managing the doses well and remaining cautious of potential side effects is crucial.

For female users, the Winstrol will be run at 10mg tapering up to 20mg mid cycle and the Mast P will be run at 100mg weekly with no Test base required over this 6-8 week cycle.

Want to get EVEN MORE MASTERON CYCLES with Masteron, proper dosages, consumption schedule and injections sites?

Masteron Post Cycle Therapy

PCT following a Drostanolone cycle is essential to regulate hormone levels, speed up recovery, and maintain results.

PCT helps restore the body to its natural state to prevent unwanted side effects from appearing down the road.

It's important to tailor your PCT usage for each cycle.

For Men

For males coming off from any Masteron cycle, PCT often involves the use of Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) such as Clomid or Nolvadex.

But due to Masteron being a DHT, Nolvadex will be ineffective here. So Clomid will be the gold standard for use within PCT.

These substances aid in achieving hormonal equilibrium. Here's a typical example of PCT structure:

● Clomid: For the initial two weeks following the cycle, a dose of 50mg per day is administered and for the last 2 weeks, Clomid will be taken at 25mg daily.

This will be enough to spike the LH and FSH following Masteron use.

Be advised that running with other compounds can affect the strength and length of the needed PCT.

In some cases, hCG or Proviron may be required depending on the natural suppression that has taken place.

Masteron PCT For Females

Post Cycle Therapy in females requires a specific approach aligned with the female hormonal system.

The strategy generally includes hormone balancing supplements as well as adherence to a well-rounded lifestyle involving quality nutrition, adequate sleep, and stress management.

Here's an exemplified plan:

● Hormone Balancing Supplements: A mild, natural supplement like Vitex (also known as Chasteberry) could be beneficial.

A typical dosage lies between 20 to 40 mg per day for around four weeks.

These natural supplements can gently guide the body back to its normal hormonal state but overall, the female anatomy is quite amazing and will strive for homeostasis post cycle within 30 days to ensure a smooth and effective recovery.

Real Masteron vs Fake "Legal Alternatives"

When comparing genuine Masteron and so-called "legal alternatives" that have recently infected the market.

Products that claim to be any kind of "safe" or "legal" equivalent to Masteron are playing with the truth and tricking you into thinking they have exactly the same effects, but without Masteron side effects.

These products may well be safe and legal (because usually the ingredients are mostly herbs) but most of them that pretend to give the same results as real Masteron are untruthful and untrustworthy.

The way that these Masteron impersonators trick you into thinking these products are safe is by failing to list the potential side effects on their website.

Now with Masteron, there is one single list of potential side effects you need to be aware of.

Masteron, like all anabolic steroids, has potential side effects.

But, these side effects are usually reversible after the cycle.

These may include hair loss, acne, and aggression.

Women might experience symptoms of virilization, like a deeper voice and enlarged clitoris.

It's crucial to remember that you can avoid most side effects by using Masteron at the recommended dosage.

Side effects of Drostanolone may include: virilization (masculine traits in women), acne, fluid retention, and high calcium levels.

But "alternative Masteron products" have a mixture of all kinds of ingredients, each with a separate set of potential side effects and precautions. And when you combine these lists together, this becomes a seriously long list of potential threats to your health and well-being.

Say they sell a product containing soy protein, whey protein, wild yam root, BCAAs, and oral adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Make sure you research the side effects of each of these for yourself. For reference, we have done this for you:

Side effects of soy protein may include: reduction in calcium, iron, and zinc.

Side effects of Whey protein may include: diarrhea, acne, nausea, thirst, bloating, reduced appetite, tiredness, and headache.

Side effects of Wild Yam root may include: vomiting in large doses, however there is insufficient safety information available on this ingredient...

Side effects of BCAAs may include: nausea, pain, and headache.

Side effects of ATP may include: chest discomfort, difficulty breathing, lightheadedness or dizziness, throat, neck, or jaw discomfort, and tightness in the chest. (You can find references to this data at the end of this article)

Since most of these ingredients can be found in a local grocery store, they don't have frightening side effects because they don't have significant effects on physical enhancement of the body either.

The only ingredient of those "safe Masteron alternatives" that could believably claim to improve body composition is Adenosine 5′-triphosphate (ATP). And we don't know about you, but its list of side effects is pretty scary to us as well

However, a study in 2013 assessing the effects of oral ATP on athletic performance showed that after a 12-week trial "the ATP supplementation did not affect overall body weight or fat percentage during the study."

This is likely due to the fact that "ATP supplements are not orally bioavailable" proven by a study performed in 2012. In simple terms, this means THEY DO NOT WORK when taken in oral form. (Read these studies via the links at the end of this article)

You can even find proof of this statement for yourself, just type in Google "Reddit product name". You'll soon stumble across hundreds of negative feedback about these kinds of fake Masteron products.

One more trick is that the majority of these "safe alternatives" are not FDA approved. You can read this statement at the bottom of those sellers' sites.

Take our advice: Ignore their attempts to fool you into thinking Masteron is some bad, illegal version of their product. It will save your health, time and money.

Real Masteron Top Brands

Masteron is well-known for its impressive muscle toning and hardening effects, making it highly available from various manufacturers.

The brand you choose should be reputable to ensure effectiveness and safety.

The following is a list of some of the top Masteron brands in the market, describing their uniqueness and prices.

Mastebolin by Alpha Pharma

Alpha Pharma, established in 2008, is a widely known anabolic steroid brand popular for its trustworthy quality.

The market is swimming with counterfeits, so genuine Alpha Pharma products can be a little pricey but are worth the investment.

Their Masteron, under the name Mastebolin, is of high purity (99.3%).

Pricing for Alpha Pharma Mastebolin is around $65 for a 10ml vial or 10 ampoules, each containing 100mg/ml of Drostanolone Propionate.

Max-Pro by Maxtreme

Max-Pro is another highly respected Masteron product from Maxtreme.

Its effectiveness is appreciated by many users in the bodybuilding community.

The price of Masteron by this brand (Max-Pro) is approximately $85 for 10 ampoules, with a 100mg/ml concentration of Drostanolone Propionate.

Droscot by Scott-Edil

Scott-Edil's Droscot is an affordable Masteron option with no compromise on quality.

Known for its purity and effectiveness, 10 ampoules with each ml containing 100mg of Drostanolone Propionate, costs roughly $60.

Drostan-E 200 by Magnum Pharmaceuticals

Magnum's Drostan-E 200 offers a generous concentration of Masteron Enanthate for long-lasting results.

This premium product is priced at around $90 for a 10 ampoule pack containing 200mg/ml of quality Drostanolone Enanthate.

Before purchasing any brand, ensure it's from a trusted supplier and, where possible, opt for lab-tested products.

Ultimately, the brand you use comes down to personal preference, budget, and availability.

Any of these brands can be ordered from trustworthy US suppliers like Americaroids.com, where you can receive your order within 10-14 business days.

Masteron Reviews

Steve Williams, Athlete -

"I wasn't expecting much when I first decided to use Masteron, especially after trying other similar supplements - disappointing. So the results from the cycle hit me by surprise. Loved the muscle definition and fat loss. I'd 100% recommend Masteron to anyone wanting dry results."

John Stone, Bodybuilder -

"I used fake Mast too many time before so i know the difference it makes getting genuine Mast from a decent brand. I still remember the solid muscle and vascularity after my first cycle of the real stuff from americaroids. Still my go-to for gear to this day."

Samantha Brown, Fitness Influencer -

"I heard Masteron was a good one for the ladies so I gave it a shot a few months ago. I just stuck with 20mg x3 weekly for 6 weeks.. And I've honestly never seen my muscles so toned before after that. I can confidently say Masteron delivers what it promises"

Adam Fox, Bodybuilder -

"Masteron turned out to be a game-changer for me. The muscle tone and hardness from the cycle has transformed my confidence and given me the motivation I needed to keep getting better and better. I went with Mastebolin since Alpha as a brand has never let me down"

Mario Gonzalez, Athlete -

"Not sure why many people say Masteron is ineffective for them since it has always produced visible results for me. My muscles get the definition they need, and the fat loss is quite noticeable. I cannot recommend Masteron enough to be honest."

These are the general opinions of regular fitness enthusiasts about using Masteron.

Ever wondered what celebrity bodybuilders say about this steroid? Read on!

How to Avoid Scams When Buying Masteron

Step 1: Research Different Masteron Sources and Sellers

If your decision is final and you're 100% sure that Masteron is the steroid for you, let's help you find it.

There are various ways to find Masteron for sale, some more convenient or affordable than others.

The following sections will let you know where to look, what to look for, and what to avoid when searching for a reliable source for Masteron.

Step 2: Be Aware of the Risks When Buying Masteron Online

The remaining feasible option is purchasing Masteron online - although this method is not without its risks.

With online orders, you can't control what you do or don't receive.

We've listed some of the main disadvantages to ordering online.

Questionable Quality

Without proof of the actual contents of the product:

You could receive expired Masteron, making it dangerous to consume.

Your Masteron could be under-dosed, meaning the amount of Drostanolone could be lower than advertised which negatively affects results.

You could find that your Drostanolone is fake or just a placebo.

You might find out your Masteron was made in an underground lab, meaning its use could be unsanitary and cause infection.

You could receive a fake version of an official Masteron brand.

Delivery issues

After making a non-refundable payment like Western Union, MoneyGram, or Bitcoin:

You might find that part of your Masteron order is missing

You could receive damaged Masteron vials or ampoules

You may not receive any Masteron at all.

Step 3: Understand How to Identify a Trusted Masteron Supplier

To find a supplier of Masteron that's not just out to scam customers, you need to investigate the following things:

Payment Methods

They should accept secure credit card payments.

This is the only good sign of a reliable supplier since they want you to be able to receive your money back if you are unhappy with their service.

Official Brand Supplier Status

Ensure they offer products with a verifiable code, which can be checked on the brand's official website.

In-Stock Products

Scammers often use images from genuine sellers for products not in stock. Request an unboxing video of a product that you're interested in.

Delivery Timeframes

Find out how long their delivery times are. Be suspicious if they claim next day delivery but ship from China.

Delivery Methods

They should offer a tracking code to monitor your parcel's location once it's in transit.

Product and Service Guarantees

Trustworthy suppliers will make the effort to offer guarantees to their customers proving that they care about satisfaction and returning customers.

Customer Reviews

Search Google for reviews from previous customers (for example, enter "Americaroids review"). But try to spot any fake reviews.

Support and Consultations

Suppliers that care about their customers' health and happiness will provide clear pre-sale advice on Masteron's safe use and offer post-sale support to resolve any questions or issues.

Top 10 Benefits (or Features) of a Reliable Masteron Supplier

1. Secure CREDIT CARD payments.

2. Assured product availability at all times.

3. Access to rare products.

4. Discounts and bonus deals.

5. Complimentary consultations on tailored cycles.

6. Around-the-clock customer support.

7. Delivery that can be tracked.

8. Money-back guarantee.

9. Assurance of product reshipment if necessary.

10. Discreet worldwide delivery with low seizure risk.

Summary

To avoid being scammed when purchasing Masteron, choose a reputable and reliable supplier like AmericaRoids.com. They are among the best options in the market because:

● They have 24/7 customer support

● They provide cycle recommendations from experts

● They accept credit card payments

● They offer discreet and trackable delivery

● They give 100% order protection until delivered and checked by a customer

They also have some of the best prices for top brands, making them an ideal choice.

Masteron FAQ

When Should I Take Masteron?

Masteron should ideally be taken during a cutting phase or pre-contest prep.

The goal is to shed body fat and enhance muscle definition. It's during these times when Masteron's properties shine the most.

Its ability to increase the user's metabolic rate can reduce the amount of adipose tissue, thus improving muscle definition and hardness.

How to Inject Masteron?

Masteron is an injectable steroid meant to be administered intramuscularly, that is, directly into muscle tissue.

Ensure to always use a sterilized syringe or needle and clean the injection site beforehand to minimize the risk of infection.

The subcutaneous route can be an option when running lower volumes also, but this is not as often adopted as IM administrations.

Where is the Best Place to Inject Masteron?

The best places for Masteron injections are reasonably large muscle groups like the glutes, deltoids, or the side of the legs.

These areas have a higher volume of muscle with less association of sensitive nerves and blood vessels, providing a safer and relatively painless injection site.

If smaller volumes are used, the Deltoids or Gluteus Medius muscles can be beneficial for most users.

How Long Does it Take for Masteron to Work?

Masteron is a fast-acting steroid, with users often reporting noticeable results within 1-2 weeks of starting their cycle.

Keep in mind that while the drug acts quickly, optimal results are usually observed towards the end of the cycle.

With the Enanthate version, this will take around 1 week to kick in and for the Propionate version, this will kick in within 2-3 days.

Can I Drink Alcohol with Masteron?

Combining alcohol with Masteron is not recommended as it can potentially increase the risk of side effects.

Alcohol might also undermine the progress you hope to achieve, as it can lead to weight gain and negatively impact physical performance including placing huge amounts of stress on the liver.

So alcohol is not advised when running Mast.

Will Masteron Cause Sleep Problems?

Some individuals have reported sleep disturbances while on a Masteron cycle, but this effect is variable and depends on individual sensitivity to the drug.

Maintaining a healthy sleep routine and setting an environment conducive for undisturbed sleep might help mitigate this possible side effect.

