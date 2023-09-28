Anavar Steroid: Complete Overview Of Cycles, Dosages & Results!

This guide was created by our experts in sports medicine alongside leading athletes. It provides all the crucial information about buying and taking Anavar pills plus its most beneficial uses.

Short Summary:

Anavar is one of the safest steroids on the market which is popular among athletes, actors and even celebrities

It is absolutely legal and was used for many years within the medical field to treat muscle wastage diseases

Anavar is for sure worth a try for it's great effect and long lasting results

Each fact that we describe has reference link: we provided sources of information at the end of this research together with URLs of the articles. So you can do your own research later. Sources names include National Institutes of Health, Forbes, MSN, VOX, DailyMail, Independent and other world famous sources.

What is Anavar?

Anavar, frequently referred to by its scientific name “Oxandrolone” holds a concrete spot in the world of fitness and bodybuilding. It is the top pick for celebrities and bodybuilders who strive for the perfect body composition and is also used by professional athletes aiming to boost their performances overall or within their sport.

The key to its popularity lies in the array of benefits that it offers. Are you on a quest to supercharge your muscle mass growth? Are you looking to amplify your strength to give you that edge? Well, Anavar stands ready to assist you in achieving these goals and even more!

Anavar's Benefits in Bodybuilding and among Celebrities (shortened list of Anavar advantages)

Anavar plays a pivotal role in bodybuilding, offering distinctive benefits that are highly desirable over its other oral counterparts. Recognized for its great effectiveness and safety, Anavar provides a holistic range of advantages that reaches far beyond basic aesthetics and looks:

Muscle Gain and Fat Burning

Anavar is well-known for its dual-effect advantages which include promoting muscle growth, while aiding in fat loss simultaneously. It helps in maintaining lean muscle mass even when running in a caloric deficit, thus acting as a powerful tool for bodybuilders in both cutting and bulking cycles. This is why many pop and movie stars, as well as famous athletes, use Anavar and other steroids. More information about steroid use in Hollywood by the link below:

Strength Building

Anavar is a potent steroid for enhancing strength. It not only aids in building up muscles but also improves the overall physical strength and performance of the user. This additional power can provide that extra rep or set in the gym which makes all the difference in gaining that ideal desired physique.

Increased Recovery, Endurance and Speed

Anavar assists in rapidly reducing recovery times, heightening endurance levels and also speed. This makes it especially beneficial for athletes involved in high-intensity activities. Its use can lead to significant improvements in performance, efficient and recovery sessions, allowing users to push their limits safely, but effectively!

Mild Steroid without Side Effects

With Anavar being a mild steroid, side effects are nearly non-existent provided that it is taken at the correct dose. However, exceeding the recommended dosage or durations can potentially lead to adverse effects like with any other pharmaceutical compound, so correct use is vital.

Big Pumps

Anavar is recognized for its ability to promote hard muscle pumps, vascularity and a ripped physique when cutting. The enhanced vascularity and body definition achieved with Anavar use is often highly sought after by bodybuilders, gym users and athletes alike.

You should also take note to follow the correct workout plans with the use of Anavar to gain the most benefits from this compound. You can see detailed instructions in our guide below:

Suitable for Women

Anavar's mild nature also makes it a great choice for female users. It is often referred to as the "female steroid" due to its ability to enhance aesthetics without the risk of severe masculinizing side effects which is unseen with most other oral steroids.

Less Liver Toxic

Anavar is much less toxic to the liver compared with some other oral counterparts. Its mild androgenic nature contributes to this characteristic, making it a feasible choice for those looking for a safer approach to their bodybuilding regimen.

No Gyno or Water Retention

Anavar offers the most beneficial trait of not causing gynecomastia (Gyno) or water retention which are undesirable side effects often associated with other steroids. This significantly reduces the risk of encountering unwanted side effects while on your bodybuilding journey.

Less Androgenicity

Anavar is known for its lower androgenic activity, making it a desirable option for individuals who are sensitive to androgen-related side effects. Its anabolic-androgenic index profile allows users to reap the benefits of a performance-enhancing steroid while minimizing the potential drawbacks majorly.

Is Anavar Legal?

Undeniably, Anavar is a legal substance that is regulated due to its potent performance-enhancing effects, placing it under the category of substances banned by the FDA. Its prohibition isn't tied to safety concerns, but rather, its potential for gains and boosted power and energy. Despite this, Anavar is legally prescribed by doctors in several countries including the USA, UK, and Australia, becoming an integral part of standard medical protocols for treating numerous health conditions. You can find more information about the use of Anavar and other steroids in official medicine by clicking on the link below:

A wealth of research studies lend credence to the positive impact of Anavar, particularly its role in recovery following an illness. Concerns arise when finding Anavar at your local pharmacy poses a challenge. However, it's important to remember that numerous countries permit the purchase of Anavar at any local pharmacy, even without a prescription.

In some countries where Anavar cannot be purchased from local pharmacies, it is still often legal for personal use, so in this case, a user who wishes to gain the benefits of Anavar will not have to worry about any legal implications as long as they purchase Anavar from overseas pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Buying genuine Anavar online presents an ideal solution for those who are looking for authentic products and wish to avoid any unnecessary expenses. Need more convincing? At the end of this article you will find references including links to reputable publishers like National Institutes of Health (NIH), NY Times, Forbes, Insider. They validate Anavar's legal status and its incorporated use within medical treatments.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Anavar results

Anavar had earned its admiration within bodybuilding circles for the impressive results seen. By being consistent with a good diet and exercise regime, people can observe significant body transformations in just 6-8 weeks alone.

Anavar's Results for Men

After just 4 weeks of use, men will start noticing improved strength, muscle growth and even fat loss.

By the 8 week mark, muscle definition is clear, energy levels are high and the results keep coming.

After running Anavar for 12-weeks, men typically have a toned physique with significant fat loss and lean muscle gain.

Anavar's Results for Women

Females begin to see subtle muscle growth and fat loss after just 4-weeks of use.

At 8 weeks, they can experience increased muscle definition, strength, and stamina.

The completion of a 12-week course results in a lean and toned look, without the bulky look which is frequently linked with other steroids use.

Some athletes improve the effects of Anavar by combining it with other steroids (we will describe this below).

Anavar Before and After: What to Expect From Oxandrolone

In terms of what to expect after Anavar use, this can differ from user to user depending on the composition of the person before starting the cycle.

In general, when looking to run an Anavar cycle for lean muscle mass gain and definition, we must ensure the diet and training regime is consistent and in line with the desired outcome of use.

So adjusting your training regime and diet plan will help to increase the results and desired outcomes. On the basis these are kept consistent, you can expect to see some great changes in just 4-8 weeks which will certainly make the person in the mirror look more healthy, confident and attractive!

Is It Safe? What Are the Dangers of Anavar?

Anavar is known to be one of the safest steroids.

As with all medications, if you follow the recommended usage guidelines by refraining from overdosing, overextending the advised cycle length or combining Anavar with other medications that may alter its effects, then Anavar will not pose any risks to your health.

Even something as seemingly harmless as Vitamin C or Sildenafil (Viagra) can prove lethal if taken in excessive quantities.

Begin with a low dosage of Anavar and gradually increase it each week while paying attention to your body's response. This way, you can treat any side effects before they become a problem. We will provide details about safe dosages below.

Keep in mind that everyone's body is unique. Differences in hormones, testosterone levels, and body types mean that what works well for one person may not be suitable for another. This is why we offer individual guidance on the optimal Anavar dosages, but the key takeaway is to avoid overdosing, since you can always adjust your dosage as needed.

The occurrence of side effects from the use of Anavar is extremely rare, but for those who are slightly more sensitive to the effect of certain steroids, we can provide a comprehensive list of possible Anavar side effects and recommendations on how to counteract them.

Now, let's discuss the appropriate dosages to achieve the best results.

Anavar Dosage For Males and Females

Before anything else, it's important to remember that like all other steroids, Anavar needs to be used in a certain way (it's called “Anavar cycle”) to gain the best results and prevent side effects. Understanding the correct dosage is critical to gain the most benefits while keeping away any unwanted sides. So, let's shed light on the recommended Anavar dosages for men and women within this next segment.

Men

Men should start with an Anavar dosage of 30-50mg a day, which is more than sufficient to stimulate muscle gains and strength.

Experienced users can gradually raise the dosage up to 60-80mg, ensuring close attention to their body's response and also ensuring they keep the fluid intake high to account for this higher daily dosage.

Women

Starting with 5-10mg daily of Anavar can trigger muscle growth in women and lead to a lean and toned physique.

For seasoned athletes, a dosage of up to 15-20mg can be considered for heightened results. Starting with the lower dose allows users to closely observe their responses and adjust the dosage accordingly.

Anavar Cycles

In this section, we bring to you top-notch Anavar solo cycles suitable for both novices and advanced users alike. “Solo” means that this cycle consist of only 1 supplement (Oxandrolone)

Best Beginner Anavar Cycle for Cutting

For Men

As a beginner, starting on an Anavar cycle for cutting, a lower dosage, typically 20-30mg per day, for a period of 8-10 weeks, will be beneficial. This dosage helps to kickstart the process of cutting down body fat while retaining lean muscle mass. Also, remember to pair it with a high-protein, low-carb diet which is in a deficit for the most optimised results.

For Women

For women beginning an Anavar cycle for cutting, a standard daily dosage lies between 5-10 mg. This dose should be taken over 6-8 weeks. This procedure promotes a lean, sculpted physique by facilitating fat loss while preserving muscle. A balanced, protein-rich diet supplemented with regular cardio and strength training exercises will boost the results.

Best Beginner Anavar Cycle for Bulking

For Men

If your goal is to bulk up, as a beginner, you might consider Anavar's potential for lean muscle gain. In this case, a daily dose of 40-60mg for a cycle length of 8-10 weeks is typically recommended. It's essential to maintain a well-structured diet, ample in lean proteins and complex carbohydrates keeping in a surplus to support the needed muscle growth.

For Women

For women aiming to bulk, Anavar can effectively aid in lean muscle mass build up. A daily dose of 15-20 mg over a 6-8 week cycle generally proves effective. Maintaining a nutrient-dense diet in a surplus with incorporating strength-building exercises into your routine will further enhance your bulking results.

Anavar Stacks with Other Steroids

Steroid Stacks are an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to supercharge their results or augment certain qualities not readily achievable with an Anavar Solo Cycle.

In this segment, we present a comprehensive list of widely-used stacks that pair Anavar with other compounds within a cycle.

For additional insights into the stacks favored by celebrities, professional athletes and bodybuilders, refer to the link provided below (“Complete List of Anavar Cycles”).

Anavar and Testosterone Cycle

An Anavar and Testosterone cycle enhances muscle building and fat loss. Here, the Testosterone will be the star compound and the Anavar is placed in for its muscle protective properties alongside helping to balance the hormonal structure to ensure less possible side effects occur. This is mainly for users who wish to gain good lean volume on cycle.

Anavar and Clenbuterol Cycle

When paired with Anavar, Clenbuterol, known for fat-burning properties, creates an effective cutting cycle, supporting fat loss and protecting the muscle mass tissues. Here, the Anavar will be run between 20-30mg daily to support the muscle mass while in a deficit, and the Clen will be run in 2 weekly cycles to aid in the weight loss and heightened endurance output. This is mainly adopted by athletes who wish to level up within their sport.

Anavar and Winstrol Cycle

The Anavar and Winstrol cycle aims for a defined physique, with Winstrol boosting Anavar's fat loss effects and muscle definition. Individualized dosage adjustment and a cycle length of approximately 8-10 weeks is typically recommended. This is mainly for users who wish to gain that shredded physique and lose their unwanted “love handles”.

Primobolan and Anavar Cycle

The Primobolan-Anavar blend offers mild yet significant gains in muscle mass and strength, bringing impressive results. Dosages should be adjusted based on previous steroid use and objectives, and the cycle typically lasts from 8-10 weeks. This can be adopted by female users, or males who wish to gain lean muscle mass over longer durations with a lesser risk of androgenic sides.

In addition to detailed cycle logs and dosages, they provide training advices for different types of your cycle goals and your experience. Plus you will get best time to consume Anavar, advices on training and rest, not-typical errors and advices how to prevent them.

Do I Need to Run a Post Cycle Therapy after Anavar Cycle?

Steroid cycles change your body hormones levels. Post Cycle Therapy is usually an integral part of any steroid cycle, including Anavar, as it helps your body recover its natural hormone levels post-steroid use.

Anavar PCT for Males

Men who use Anavar might find their natural testosterone levels suppressed towards the end of the cycle if heavy doses and long durations are adopted.

Thus, introducing a PCT regime can be important for some users. This PCT helps to restore the natural testosterone levels and prevent potential side effects such as low sex drive or mood swings.

Common substances utilized in Anavar male PCT protocols include Clomid and Nolvadex.

Either of these medications will work to successfully restore natural hormonal function and are taken for PCT in similar ways.

How to take Clomid for PCT after Anavar:

The most effective way to take Clomid for Anavar PCT is by starting with 50mg daily for 2 weeks, then halving the dose for the last week. For example:

Weeks 1-2 – Clomid @ 50mg per day

Week 3 – Clomid @ 25mg per day

How to take Nolvadex for PCT after Anavar:

To take Nolvadex for Anavar PCT, start with 40mg daily for 2 weeks, then halve the dose for the last week. For example:

Weeks 1-2 – Nolvadex @ 40mg per day

Week 3 – Nolvadex @ 20mg per day

Always remember, the PCT stage shouldn't be skipped or overlooked if heavy doses are used, or long cycles are run - it's just as important as the steroid cycle in this case.

Anavar PCT for Females

For women, Anavar's mild nature makes it one of the most female-friendly steroids. Hence, PCT might not always be necessary.

In most cases, letting the body restore its balance naturally when transitioning off cycle will be the adopted route.

Since within the normal female anatomy monthly cycles occur, this helps the body to reregulate without the need for a PCT but only on the basis no heavy doses or long duration cycles are run.

However, in the extremely rare case that a female's hormones have been suppressed from an Anavar cycle, taking very low doses of Nolvadex for 4 weeks will help to restore hormonal function. For example:

Week 1 – Nolvadex @ 20mg per day

Week 2-3 – Nolvadex @ 10mg per day

Week 4 – Nolvadex @ 5mg per day

It won't do you any harm to be extra cautious with your hormones, so if you're ever unsure whether you need PCT, it's always best to perform it anyway.

Real Anavar Prices And Oxandrolone Brands Comparison

Stepping into the Anavar marketplace can be quite overwhelming due to the wide spectrum of brands and associated price tags. To help navigate around this, we've compared the best and most popular brands to give you a clearer idea of what to expect.

Oxanabol by Alpha Pharma

Alpha Pharma Healthcare, a leading anabolic steroid brand since 2008, stands out due to its sterling reputation and outstanding product quality.

One of their top-rated products is Oxanabol, said to be one of the best Anavar brands on the market today. This expertly crafted steroid is known for delivering impressive results without harsh side effects. Alpha Pharma's Anavar comes in a pack of 50 pills, dosed at 10mg each, for around $105-110.

Here's some quick facts about Alpha Pharma:

They rank among the largest producers of anabolic steroids (they produce pretty much anything you could need for a steroid cycle)

They boast an outstanding product purity of 99.93% (people report they feel the high quality of the products during use)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Oxa-Max by Maxtreme

Maxtreme has been carving out its niche in the market, gathering quite a fanbase due to its consistent performance, reliable quality and low prices.

Oxa-Max has won favor among users for its lean muscle gains and fat-cutting prowess - all without the dreaded side effects of other steroids. The affordable price of Oxa-Max is generally around $85 for a pack of 100 pills, dosed at 10mg each.

Quick facts about Maxtreme and Oxa-Max include:

The brand is slowly growing its presence in the anabolic steroids space (people love their competitive prices)

The delivery of high-quality, reliable products is a key priority for Maxtreme (you won't get any harmful or ineffective gear from these guys)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Oxandro by Magnum Pharmaceuticals

A notable contender in the Anavar market, Oxandro by Magnum, is earning significant attention due to its efficacy and premium quality. This top-tier Anavar is rapidly gaining a dedicated following amongst fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders.

A pack of Oxandro, containing 50 tablets with each tablet carrying 10mg of the compound, is nicely priced at around $70-$75.

Here are some noteworthy points about Magnum Pharmaceuticals and Oxandro:

Magnum Pharmaceuticals is making a strong impact in the anabolic steroids industry (they are quickly becoming a premium brand)

The company prioritizes high-quality and reliable products to consumers (their oils are some of the smoothest in the business)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Anavario by Phoenix Remedies

Another Anavar that is gaining more and more attention in the market is Anavario by Phoenix Remedies. With a strong emphasis on quality and performance, Phoenix Remedies has managed to create an effective, reliable option for those looking to improve their fitness levels.

Anavario is well-received by users for its ability to promote lean muscle development and accelerate fat loss while minimizing undesirable side effects. A pack of Anavario, which includes 50 tablets with 10mg of the compound in each tablet, will only set you back around $60-$65.

Key highlights of Phoenix Remedies and Anavario include:

The brand's name is growing prominence in the anabolic steroids market (you just can't beat those prices)

Phoenix Remedies is dedicated to providing high-quality, dependable products to fitness enthusiasts (they're a “no-frills, just gains” type of brand)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Real Anavar vs Fake “Legal Alternatives”

You may come across mentions of "legal alternatives", claiming similar benefits as genuine Anavar for sale. Let's be honest, they're nothing compared to the real thing.

If you type any of these “alternatives” on Reddit or Trustpilot you will see real value of such supplements.

You'll struggle to find professional athletes or celebrities raving about these Anavar impersonators simply because they don't deliver tangible results. The preference leans heavily towards real steroids, and the reason is straightforward - they work. No one enjoys shelling out cash for ineffective products.

Feel free to experiment with these “legal alternatives,” but consider bookmarking this article for future reference. When you find yourself back searching for 'real Anavar' after investing time and money with little returns, you'll have this guide at hand.

Anavar Reviews

Here are examples of real people comments taken from different bodybuilding communities.

John, 46: "I've tried various brands of Anavar, but the Alpha Oxanabol i got from Americaroids surprised me with the results. My muscle gains were very noticeable early on and I did not have any side effects even without the needed pct. A game changer indeed!! Before this, I experimented with some alternatives from local supplements store and then online dealers…. but the promised results… well any results were just not there." Samantha, 28: "As a female athlete Oxandro 10 was a perfect fit for me. The increases in strength and endurance were phenomenal! I had tried other orals for my sport but nothing worked half as good as the Oxandro 10mgs. Would highly recommend" Mike, 35: "Anavar has definitely brought a new edge to my workouts. I'm experiencing good muscle growth and an overall improvement in strength and training time. Trust me, I've tried other “legal supps”' before, but they were a waste of time and money! If you want good results with low sides, stick with real Anavar."

How to Avoid Getting Scammed when Ordering Anavar Online

For those cautious about falling prey to scams, a reliable and trusted supplier like AmericaRoids is an excellent choice. Here's why:

They offer 24/7 customer support

Their expert team provide individually based cycle recommendations

They accept Secure Credit Card payments

Their delivery method is discreet and trackable to your door

They guarantee 100% order protection until the product is delivered and verified by the customer

They have the most competitive prices for the top leading brands

However, if you prefer to do your own due diligence and find a reputable Anavar supplier and not being scammed, consider checking out a guide available through our guide:

Anavar Side Effects

Like all medications, Anavar carries some potential for side effects, although the risk is much lower than with other steroids. These are generally minor issues like oily skin and hair, acne, and changes in libido.

But serious misuse of the drug has been known to lead to more serious complications such as liver disease, changes in mood (including anxiety and depression), swelling of the arms or legs, and unusual fatigue. Check out one of the most useful Anavar side effects guides we have ever met - link at our references section.

Anavar FAQs

How Long Does it Take for Anavar to Work?

Anavar typically starts showing noticeable results within the first two weeks of a cycle.

Are Anavar's Gains Permanent?

Anavar gains are sustainable with the right diet and training, but they won't be 100% permanent. To preserve your gains for as long as possible after an Anavar cycle, make sure your diet and training stays consistent.

These tips will help you to get more info about Anavar consumption.

How Many Times A Week Should I Take Anavar?

Anavar should be taken every day for best results.

How Many mg of Anavar Should I Take A Day?

This will depend on your age, gender, goal, body weight, tolerance, and experience with anabolic steroids. The general recommended daily dosage for men is between 40-60mg for muscle gain, and 20-30mg for cutting. The maximum recommended daily dosage for women is 5-10mg for cutting and 15-20mg for bulking.

Should You Take Anavar on an Empty Stomach or After a Meal?

Taking Anavar after a meal can help minimize stomach discomfort or nausea.

Should I Take Anavar in the Morning or Night?

The daily dosage of Anavar should be divided in half and taken 8 hours apart (half in the morning and half in the evening)

Can I Drink Alcohol with Anavar?

It's not advised to drink alcohol while using Anavar, as both substances can place stress on the liver.

What to Avoid When Taking Anavar?

You should avoid taking Anavar if you have pre-existing liver conditions, high calcium levels in your blood, prostate or breast cancer, or severe kidney disease.

It is also not recommended for anyone who is pregnant.

Which Steroid is Better?

Anavar vs Dianabol

Anavar is better than Dbol when it comes to burning fat, but Dianabol is much more beneficial for muscle growth.

Anavar vs Trenbolone

Anavar could be compared to Trenbolone in its effects but on a much milder scale. Trenbolone is a potent muscle-builder and fat-burner with more harmful side effects.

Anavar vs Clenbuterol

Clenbuterol is more effective for fat-burning, but Anavar can be used with Clen to prevent muscle loss.

Anavar vs Turinabol

Both are mild steroids with anti-catabolic effects. Turinabol is known to have slightly more powerful effects than Anavar.

More info info about comparison of Anavar with other steroids can be found below at references section.

References:

> National Library of Medicine (official website of the United States government):Positive Neuroregenerative Effect of Oxandrolone

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629627/

> National Library of Medicine (official website of the United States government):Five-Year Outcomes after Oxandrolone Administration in Severely Burned Children

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3412530/

>US National Library of Medicine: Clinical Trials : Use of Oxandrolone to Promote Growth in Infants With Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04090697

> Steroids Compared: from the Safest to the Strongest.

https://flat12.me/steroids-comparison/

> Steroids Side Effects and Dangers you can avoid

https://downsizefitness.com/steroids-side-effects/

> MSN: Story about happy celebrities that made steroids part of their life when they are in need of results

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/movies/celebrity/10-celebrities-who-have-admitted-to-using-steroids/

> VOX: Similar story how Hollywood actors use steroids to prepare themselves for upcoming events

https://www.vox.com/the-goods/22760163/steroids-hgh-hollywood-actors-peds-performance-enhancing-drugs

> DailyMail: Steroids are already part of Hollywood personal trainers advices

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2400714/How-Hollywood-stars-rely-steroids-buff-bodies-Up-20-percent-leading-men-using-PEDs-claims-new-report.html

> BleacherReport: Here journalists detect which of actors utilized steroids

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/761965-10-actorscharacters-whose-performances-might-have-been-tainted-by-steroids

> INDEPENDENT: Dwayne Johnson is not shy and informs audience about injecting Testosterone on a regular basis

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/features/steroids-hollywood-dwayne-johnson-b2241586.html

> MuscleAndFitness: 5 Celebrities Who Have Been Open About Steroids

https://www.muscleandfitness.com/athletes-celebrities/news/5-celebrities-who-have-been-open-about-steroids/

> NorthWestern.edu: Exploring Topics in Sports: Why Do Athletes Risk Using Performance Enhancing Drugs?

https://sps.northwestern.edu/stories/news-stories/why-do-athletes-risk-using-PEDs.php

> King's College London: From Microdosing to Designer Steroids: Uncovering how athletes cheat in the 21st century

https://www.kcl.ac.uk/from-microdosing-to-designer-steroids-uncovering-how-athletes-cheat-in-the-21st-century-1

> Medium: The Top 10 Celebrity Body Transformations That Are Probably Steroids

https://medium.com/in-fitness-and-in-health/the-top-10-celebrity-body-transformations-that-are-probably-steroids-ddb8380723e7

