Partner Content

If you've been searching for a supplement to help lower cortisol, you may be hitting a bit of a dead end.

So many supplements claim to be the ‘best', but when you start digging deeper, you quickly realize that they're not all they're cracked up to be.

That being said, there are supplements on the market that actually do reduce cortisol.

These supplements are designed to prevent cortisol from collecting in excessive amounts, or blocking them altogether.

Throughout this review, we'll talk about the benefits of each supplement, as well as how they work and where you can find them for sale.

Learn more about the best supplements to reduce cortisol below:

6 Best Cortisol Lowering Supplements

Do you wake up feeling tired and lacking motivation?

Are you frequently stressed or frustrated?

Cortisol serves as the body's natural, built-in alarm system.

For this reason, it functions as the primary stress hormone where it controls certain aspects of your mood, including motivation and fear.1

Moreover, the hormone is integral to regulating blood pressure and blood sugar, along with the intake of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.2

Cortisol influences metabolism while also demonstrating a profound effect on mood and sleep.3

Furthermore, the hormone is outstanding at reducing inflammation and helping individuals recover from an injury.4

There is a direct connection between the amount of cortisol and sexual arousal, leading some to believe it improves low libido.5

As such, cortisol levels influence many factors of personal health outside stress and mood.

Fortunately, those who suffer from high cortisol levels can get relief thanks to a cortisol blocker.

These supplements prevent an excess buildup of cortisol which helps regulate anxiety and stress as a result.6

Currently, the best-rated supplements to lower cortisol are:

CortiSync CortiTrax Cort-Eaze Core 21 Cortigon Windsor Botanicals PMS Relief Support

Let's dive in to give you all the information you need to make an informed purchasing decision.

Discover more about the 6 best supplements to lower cortisol, below:

#1. CortiSync

First up on our list of supplements that reduce cortisol is none other than a product called Cortisync.

CortiSync was specifically developed to prevent cortisol from reaching unsafe and harmful levels.

The product was created by PrimeGenix, one of the leading online suppliers of high-quality supplements.

PrimeGenix CortiSync contains 100% natural ingredients designed to get cortisol levels under control in as little as 2 weeks.

The positive effects are noteworthy including increased energy and stamina, improved cognitive function, and weight loss.

PrimeGenix CortiSync reduces poor performance, exhaustion, muscle fatigue, and sudden weight gain associated with high cortisol.

Even better, the supplement improves sleep habits which produces many additional health benefits.

For this reason, most users notice less stress and fewer panic attacks.

CortiSync is supercharged with Sensoril, the U.S. patented form of Ashwagandha.7

Sensoril has been proven to work in multiple clinical studies, including those conducted by the NIH.

As a result, most users reported that CortiSync decreased overall stress levels by 60% or more.

Meanwhile, the strength and energy gains were just as impressive leading many to believe that CortiSync is effective at weight loss, too.8

#2. CortiTrax

CortiTrax is another high-quality supplement to lower cortisol designed to assist individuals with the stress and pressure of everyday life.

Its formula features powerful adaptogens and other natural ingredients with a reputation for being stress resisters.

The highly potent, all-natural supplement is designed to be fast-acting and produce quick results.

CortiTrax provides the following health benefits:

Reduces anxiety and stress

Improves focus and memory

Assists with weight loss

Improves strength and endurance

Improves sleep and energy

Even better, the company behind CortiTrax - VitaMonk, features a 60-day money-back guarantee with every purchase.

Therefore, if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase within the first 2 months, return with no questions asked for a full refund.

It's the type of guarantee that suggests CortiTrax is not prone to failure or letting down customers and their hard-earned money.

Rather, CortiTrax is one of the most affordable cortisol reducing supplements on the market.

The capsules are extremely easy to digest and many of the benefits of CortiTrax are witnessed within the first few weeks of regular use.

#3. Cort-Eaze

Cort-Eaze is another top-rated cortisol lowering supplement with a long history of success.

The supplement is designed by NuEthix which is another leading online supplier of high-quality supplements.

Cort-Eaze is 100% natural and created to help provide relief from anxiety and stress.

The supplement features a blend of herbs and nutrients designed to promote a healthy lifestyle with less worry and stress.

Its premium, natural ingredients include Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Holy Basil, Maral Root, and Magnesium.

These ingredients have all been shown to reduce cortisol levels and support improved physical and mental health.9

Cort-Eaze promotes restful sleep which helps lead to improved mental clarity during the day.

The vegan formula is ideal for those who want to avoid gelatin and other harmful ingredients.

NuEthix is a dependable source of high-quality cortisol reducer because it enforces strict manufacturing and production standards.

The company conducts third-party lab tests on all of its products to ensure that customers are receiving the real thing.

In fact, customers can find the Certificate of Analysis (COAs) provided with each purchase directly on the website.

For this reason, it makes sense why NuEthix maintains a 4.9 / 5-star rating and is recommended by 99% of existing customers.

#4. Core 21

Core 21 gets to work while you are asleep.

The supplement is not only designed to improve nighttime habits but also reduce cortisol levels while you sleep.

Consequently, users often wake up feeling alert and refreshed.

More importantly, Core 21 helps limit the anxiety and stress that some experience the moment they arise in the morning.

For this reason, Core 21 is rapidly becoming one of the best options for reducing cortisol.

The supplement is advertised as an “advanced lipolytic cortisol management agent.”

In other words, the cortisol blocker influences personal health in 3 critical areas:

Promotes Stress Relief

Manages Cortisol Levels

Improves Sleep & Recovery

Core 21 often ranks among the best supplements to lower cortisol based on reputation and customer satisfaction.

In fact, the company has an overall satisfaction rating of 4.8 / 5 stars based on countless user reviews.

People appreciate Core 21 because the company offers affordable prices on supplements with the ability to pay in multiple installments.

Core 21 puts an end to disrupting sleep habits and other triggers of mood disturbances.

And, it's even shown an ability to improve the sex lives of those struggling with low libido and erectile dysfunction (ED).11

#5. Cortigon

Cortigon is also recognized among the best supplements for stress relief and cognitive support.

The all-natural supplement was created to support a healthy response to stress contributing to improved focus and mood.

Cortigon supports healthy brain function because it restores hormonal imbalances and other imperfections that become more apparent with age.

As a result, those who use Cortigon report improved mental clarity and brain function.

The 3 target approach to reducing high cortisol is based on improving 1) memory, 2) focus, and 3) mood.

Accordingly, the ingredients in the formula are designed to improve one or more aspects of personal health.

Memory and focus are improved thanks to the combination of Phosphatidylserine, Ginkgo Biloba, and Vitamin B.10

The 6 natural ingredients found in the formula combine to create a powerful remedy for stress management.

Cortigon does not contain any harmful fillers or other artificial additives.

Instead, the cortisol reducing supplement is produced in the United States at approved cGMP manufacturing facilities.

Thus, new users can feel secure and confident that they are buying the real thing.

#6. Windsor Botanicals PMS Relief Support

Cortisol can cause such a disturbance to the natural balance that the entire body feels and acts differently.

Even worse, these symptoms become more pronounced with age when cortisol levels are prone to increase.

The unwanted side effects cause many to seek a solution from the most unlikely sources.

Windsor Botanicals PMS Relief Support may be designed for a specific purpose yet also does wonders for anxiety and stress.

First and foremost, the supplement was created to ease the symptoms related to menstruation.

However, it's also found to have a profound effect on the quality of sleep and other components of mental health.

Windsor Botanicals PMS Relief Support is very potent and designed to rapidly absorb into the body.

The supplement corrects hormonal imbalances caused by menstruation and other health issues, such as high cortisol.

The formula contains natural ingredients like Maca and Ashwagandha, both of which are found in many other cortisol reducing supplements.12

As such, the supplement may reduce the anxiety, pressure, and tension associated with feeling stressed.

It's designed to balance stress hormones like cortisol since the entire purpose is to provide relief from PMS.

The vegan-friendly capsules are easy to consume and produced from a reliable, trustworthy manufacturer.

Windsor Botanicals PMS Relief Support features a 5-star rating from countless satisfied customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Cortisol Blockers

Now that you know what supplements lower cortisol, now we will briefly talk about some of the most frequently asked questions we receive about the topic.

Discover some of the most frequently asked questions:

What are the drawbacks of high cortisol levels?

Cortisol is a glucocorticoid hormone found in the adrenal glands (kidneys).

Glucocorticoids are integral to reducing inflammation and managing a healthy metabolism.

Additionally, these types of hormones influence the type and amount of quality sleep you receive each night.

Consequently, an imbalance of cortisol can lead to a myriad of health issues and concerns.

Cortisol is an essential hormone found in almost every organ and tissue in the body.

Accordingly, high cortisol levels cause weight gain, muscle weakness, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and osteoporosis.

Fortunately, a cortisol reducing supplement can prevent many of these symptoms of high cortisol from emerging.

What causes high cortisol levels?

Cortisol plays an important role in many aspects of the body because glucocorticoid receptors are found in every organ and most tissues.

The hormone regulates metabolism and reduces inflammation both of which are critical to long-term health.

Furthermore, cortisol regulates blood pressure and blood sugar to healthy levels.

However, the stress hormone also increases production when its levels are elevated during the "fight or flight" response.

Cortisol triggers the release of glucose (sugar) from the liver to create a fast burst of energy and alertness found during peaks of adrenaline.

Unfortunately, these high levels of cortisol become troublesome if they are not restored to a healthy balance.

Meanwhile, other risk factors that contribute to high cortisol are alcohol and caffeine.

Stress and sleep deprivation also harm your health and contribute to higher levels of cortisol.

Consequently, individuals are at a higher risk of anxiety attacks, depression, headaches, and trouble sleeping.

These unsafe levels also contribute to gaining weight and increased risk of heart disease.

How can I lower my cortisol naturally?

There are many ways to lower cortisol naturally.

For starters, cortisol levels increase when you are stressed.

Therefore, do what you can to avoid a stressful lifestyle and practice good habits.

It's crucial to get a full night's rest and consume a balanced, plant-heavy diet.

Furthermore, these natural ingredients have been found to lower cortisol:

Ashwagandha

Rhodiola

Lemon Balm

Chamomile

Additionally, make sure that you get as much exercise as possible.

Some adults prefer spending time outdoors and with nature to find peace and relaxation.

While others prefer to rely on mind-body practices like yoga and breathing exercises to reduce stress.

Does lowering cortisol help you lose weight?

Yes, absolutely!

There is a direct connection between high cortisol and weight gain.

Thus, if you are looking to lose weight and keep the extra pounds away then you need to consider a supplement that can reduce your cortisol levels.

These supplements help restore hormonal imbalances that affect just about every portion of the body and mind.

Cortisol blockers improve energy, focus, and stamina which also contribute to better workouts and faster recovery.

6 Supplements To Reduce Cortisol Summary

The best supplements to lower cortisol prevent the short-term and long-term consequences of high cortisol levels.

These supplements help restore metabolism and prevent weight gains associated with high levels.

The best part about it is, you will start seeing the benefits of them very quickly.

Currently, the best cortisol lowering supplements are CortiSync, CortiTrax, and Cort-Eaze.

Additionally, other top-rated supplements include Core 21 and Cortigon.

References

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.