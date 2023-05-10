5 Best Probiotic Supplements For Women over 50

There are billions of microorganisms in the human body, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. However, all of them are not pathogens. On the contrary, these microbes collectively form the gut microbiome, a vital organ required for the optimal functioning of the human body.

Several studies have shown links between gut microbiota and various disorders. The bacteria in the gut have tremendous power to influence human physiology. These bacteria are required for several metabolic activities as well as disease prevention.

Ongoing research into the interactions between the gut microbiota and the host has raised awareness about the importance of the gut microbiome in health and illness.

What happens when the gut microbiome is not healthy?

Unhealthy gut microbiota can cause digestive problems and impair the immune system's ability to operate correctly.

Imbalanced gut microbiota can lead to issues such as;

• Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

• Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

• Abdominal bloating

• Abdominal cramps and pain

These issues develop because the bacteria found in the gut microbiota create a variety of gases and compounds.

Moreover, these problems become even more complicated in the case of women as their bodies are built differently, and they respond differently to physiological changes.

To combat issues specific to women, many health and wellness brands have created probiotic supplements that help resolve the various problems directly linked to the microbial balance in the body.

Best 5 Probiotic Supplements for Women over 50 (TOP 5)

1. Yourbiology Gut+ - Best Overall (Editor's Choice)

Product Overview

Your biology Gut+ is a high performing probiotic that contains a combination of strains of bacteria with the enhanced ability to improve gut health. It is well-known that not all bacteria are harmful to the human body; some even assist in various internal processes.

Probiotics are a class of benign microbes that aid the digestive process and prevent poor gut health. Yet, according to various medical studies, a sick stomach is the root cause of many overall health issues.

The fast-paced nature of the current market has no lack of probiotic supplements, but blindly consuming any supplement out there is a recipe for disaster. Therefore, making appropriate decisions concerning one's gut health is crucial.

Thus, for a probiotic veteran, Yourbiology Gut+ is exemplary as a functional dietary add-on, and its therapeutic importance cannot be ignored. The best part is its congeniality toward the ecosystem of the human digestive system.

How does Yourbiology Gut+ works?

Yourbiology Gut+ has around 500 different types of microbes, of which a significant chunk are anaerobic bacteria, referring to organisms that do not require oxygen to linger on and prosper. These microbes enrich the gut flora or the microbiota of the human stomach.

Moreover, Yourbiology Gut+ augments the intestinal microbiota, in addition to inhibiting pathogenic action in the gut, bolstering our immune system. With proper intake, an average probiotic can aid in producing antimicrobial compounds.

The microbial dietary supplement, Yourbiology Gut+, is capable of the abovementioned and more. In addition, it can trigger a microcosmic competition for resources, thus assisting in immunomodulation to confer various health benefits to the one ingesting.

Wide varieties of probiotic bacteria are essential for survival and health as they help with

Production of vital minerals and vitamins

The maintenance of intestinal cellular components

Boosting immunity by protecting the intestines from pathogenic elements.

Benefits of Yourbiology Gut+

Yourbiology Gut+ has many benefits, some of which are as follows-

Reduces Bloating: An unhealthy gut flora can result in many stomach discomforts like flatulence and gas, leading to bloating. Yourbiology Gut+ helps to increase the count of beneficial bacteria which controls bloating and improves digestion.

Improvement in Digestion: The beneficial bacteria are responsible for creating substances that enhance food absorption. This process becomes smoother with Yourbiology Gut+.

Stress Reduction: It is not a hidden fact that gut health majorly controls mood. A balance of gut flora is essential for regulating serotonin, which helps reduce stress and keeps the mood elevated.

Bowel movement regulation: The probiotics present in Yourbiology Gut+ is highly beneficial for smooth bowel movements. It also helps to reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Improvement in focus and energy: A healthy gut helps to improve energy levels and focus

Lowers blood pressure: Yourbiology Gut+ is beneficial for blood pressure problems.

Side effects of Yourbiology Gut+

Although there are numerous benefits of Yourbiology Gut+, a few side effects can also be seen. Some of the possible side effects of Yourbiology Gut+ can be-

Might cause an imbalance in the gut flora in cases of compromised immunity

Can cause migraines due to the presence of amines

Some strains can lead to an increase in the levels of histamine

Some individuals may experience increased instances of infection

What is Yourbiology Gut+ made up of?

The ingredients of Yourbiology Gut+ are-

Bifidobacterium Lactis: It seals and strengthens the intestinal lining while also facilitating the bowel movements

Lactobacillus acidophilus: Studies have shown that it maintains vaginal health and protects against yeast infections. It is also beneficial for irritable bowel syndrome.

Lactobacillus Plantarum: Reduces bloating, flatulence, cramps and other digestive discomforts.

Lactobacillus Paracasei: Improves immunity and skin health. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the body.

Fructooligosaccharides: These are natural prebiotic fibres that are a significant source of nutrition for probiotic bacteria

Polysaccharide Complex: These are complex carbohydrates that the probiotic bacteria can only break down. It acts as food and energy for the gut bacteria.

Pricing of Yourbiology Gut+

Yourbiology Gut+ is available at great offers and discounts only on the official website. This product retails for

$59.99 for a one-month supply

$119.99 for a two-month supply with a free one-month supply

$179.99 for a 3-month supply with two free months' supply

Dosage of Yourbiology Gut+

There is no fixed dosage for probiotics, but the standard is one capsule daily. Yourbiology Gut+ can also be taken similarly.

2. Elm & Rye Probiotic

Product Overview

Elm & Rye probiotic supplement enhances immunity, protects from allergies and improves digestion. It is a daily supplement developed by a well-known research team.

This supplement is not only beneficial for the improvement of gut health but also contributes to glowing skin and healthy hair. In addition, it reduces inflammation and helps with the production of crucial short-chain fatty acids that are essential for overall health.

The health and beauty benefits provided by Elm & Rye probiotic supplement make it a favourite product among women worldwide.

How does it work?

Elm & Rye probiotic supplement works by restoring the balance of the gut flora. As a result, it helps to increase the count of beneficial bacteria in the body, which in turn is helpful for the improvement and maintenance of overall health.

The good bacteria supplied by the potent formula of Elm & Rye probiotic supplement reduce inflammation, enhancing the body's nutrient absorption capacity.

Benefits of Elm & Rye probiotic supplement

Among the many benefits of the Elm & Rye probiotic supplement, some are listed below-

It provides an extra boost to digestion

Improves focus, concentration and energy levels

Enhances immunity

Aids body weight regulation

It helps in the reduction of stress

Imparts glow to the skin and shine to hair

Side effects of Elm & Rye probiotic supplement

Elm & Rye probiotic supplement is an all-natural probiotic with little to no side effects. Therefore, it can be used safely by most individuals without any problems.

In very rare cases, Elm & Rye probiotic supplement might produce adverse effects like-

Bloating

Cramps

Risk of infection

What is Elm & Rye probiotic supplement made up of?

The ingredients in Elm & Rye probiotic supplement are as follows-

Lactobacillus Acidophilus- This probiotic strain is especially beneficial for women as it helps to maintain the vaginal flora and prevents yeast infections.

Other ingredients present in Elm & Rye probiotic supplement are-

Gelatin from Capsule

Vegetable Magnesium Stearate

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Pricing of Elm & Rye probiotic supplement

A pack of Elm & Rye probiotic supplement retails for $59.95

How to take Elm & Rye probiotic supplement?

The recommended dosage of the Elm & Rye probiotic supplement is one daily tablet.

3. Physician's Choice

Product Overview

Another well-known probiotic supplement is Physician's Choice probiotic supplement. According to clinical research, it contained sixty billion probiotics, represented by ten strains.

The Physician's Choice is a complete probiotic supplement for ultimate digesting health and can be used as a deterrent against diarrhoea.

It is also a boon for treating general digestion problems and the long-term disorder of the large intestines responsible for horrible bellyache, colloquially known as irritable bowel syndrome.

How does Physician's Choice work?

There are two blends to the Physician's Choice Probiotic supplement; the first is a probiotic with ten different strains of bacteria.

The second is prebiotic that assists the action of the beneficial bacteria. It contains various organic ingredients filled with soluble fibres.

For any probiotic to be effective, the bacterial strains must reach the gut, which is easier said than done. However, the sixty billion probiotics in the Physician's Choice supplement boosts these chances.

Once the Physician's Choice Supplement reaches the gut, the ten strains begin their activities in the small intestine. Some probiotics remain here, while others get through to the large intestine.

The choice of the probiotic to inhabit depends on the bacteria, the strain, and the gut's ecosystem. Factors like concentration of oxygen and pH levels influence the habitat of the strain.

The Physician's choice supplement has the Lactobacillus acidophilus, increasing the chances of the probiotic reaching the gut.

Moreover, Physician's Choice capsules are resistant to stomach acid. To further protect them, they are also designed for a delayed release, so the probiotic quickly reaches the gut.

What is Physician Choice made up of?

The Physician's Choice probiotic supplement is a probiotic blend with ten strains of bacteria. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the genera they belong to. The strains are:

L. Casey (Lc-11)- This bacterial strain is harmless and even helps regulate the digestive system. According to the existing evidence, the intake of Lactobacillus casei soothes chronic constipation.

L. Acidophilus (La-14)- While not exclusive to the Physician's Choice probiotic supplement, L. acidophilus has helped reduce cholesterol levels more effectively than other probiotics. In addition, the evidence suggests that it also aids in preventing diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome and vaginal infections.

L. Paracasei (LPC-37)- For healthy adults, L. paracasei effectively improves psychological and physiological markers of stress and anxiety. It is even efficacious against dangerous pathogens like Salmonella typhimurium, Staphylococcus aureus, Escheria coli and Listeria monocytogenes. Evidence also suggests that this probiotic can stimulate the cell wall of the gut lining to initiate an immune response to ward against viruses and allergies.

L. Salivarius (LS-33)- The species L. salivarius has been proven effective against certain chronic diseases like asthma, cancer, atopic dermatitis and halitosis. They are also efficacious in treating minor infections.

L. Plantarum (Lp-115)- Researchers have found that the L. plantarum strain can suppress the growth of gas-producing bacteria in the intestines. It is helpful for patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

B. Lactis (BL-04)- The B. lactis BL-04 strain used in the Physician's choice supports immune function. It also regulates and improves gastrointestinal function and lessens the side effects of antibiotics.

B. Bifidum (BP-02)- This strain of the genus Bifidobacterium, while still a research subject, has been found to act like any of the strains mentioned earlier.

B. Longum (BL-05)- B. longum lessens the common cold's duration and even reduces its symptoms' severity.

B. Breve (B3)- B. breve is a species of probiotic beneficial in inhibiting disease-causing bacteria. Ongoing research suggests that the B3 strain of B. breve may stop or even reverse obesity.

L. Bulgaricus (Lb-87)- L. bulgaricus LB-87 is one of the two bacterial cultures required for yoghurt production. Potential benefits suggest that it is beneficial for managing conditions like liver disease, diarrhoea, inflammatory bowel disease, and the common cold caused by antibiotics.

Physician's Choice probiotic supplement, for improving the action of the good bacteria, has also included a prebiotic blend to assist in their reproductive process.

Listed below are the prebiotics

Organic Jerusalem Artichoke Root- As Jerusalem Artichoke is high in thiamine and potassium, it is helpful for the nervous system and even promotes the proper functioning of the muscles.

It even increases the friendly bacteria within the colon and makes the immune system robust.

Organic Acacia Senegal- Acacia is beneficiary for conditions such as high cholesterol, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, and other conditions.

Organic Chicory Root: Chicory root helps in increasing the production of bile, improving the digestion of fat. As it is also rich in antioxidants, it shields the liver against damage from oxidative stress.

Pricing of Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice Supplement retails for:

$23.89 for a month's supply

For subscribers, at 20 percent off, the price comes to $19.11.

How to make Physician's Choice?

The recommended dosage for Physician's Choice probiotic supplement is one capsule per day.

For best results and optimum benefits, it is advised to use Physician's Choice regularly for at least one month.

4. Culturelle Digestive

Culturelle Digestive

Product Overview

Culturelle Digestive is a probiotic supplement formulated with health-promoting bacteria that naturally exist in the body. These bacteria are primarily present in the intestine and are called friendly bacteria.

Culturelle Digestive is a powerful probiotic that prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and promotes good bacteria in the body. This supplement has been used in alternative medicine to protect from rotavirus-induced diarrhoea in children.

It is beneficial for the treatment of colic in babies. For adults, Culturelle Digestive works to prevent diarrhoea caused as a side effect of chemotherapy, diet change or environment change.

Culturelle Digestive is effective in irritable bowel syndrome, vaginal infections, and ulcerative colitis caused by an overgrowth of harmful bacteria. It also boosts immunity in children and reduces their lung infection risk.

Culturelle Digestive is also considered a good remedy for lactose intolerance and Crohn's disease, but studies are yet to be conducted to understand its full effects on these diseases.

How does Culturelle Digestive work?

Culturelle Digestive works by restoring the balance in the gut microbiota. It helps to reduce inflammation and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria. In addition, it aids in the proper absorption and digestion of food.

Culturelle Digestive also improves immunity by making one resilient to infections. The growth of healthy bacteria in the gut also enhances overall health and promotes healthy skin and hair.

Benefits of Culturelle Digestive

Among the many benefits of Culturelle Digestive, some are listed below-

Reduces bloating and constipation

Helps to prevent antibiotic-induced diarrhoea

Strengthens the natural immune response of the body

Promotes healthy skin

Improves energy levels

Enhances focus and concentration

Improves absorption of nutrients

Smooth bowel movements

Helps with irritable bowel syndrome

Prevents vaginal yeast infection

Side effects of Culturelle Digestive

Being a completely natural probiotic supplement, Culturelle Digestive is unlikely to produce any adverse side effects. However, everyone reacts to natural ingredients differently. Some people might experience mild side effects like-

Allergic reactions such as difficulty breathing, swelling in lips, face, tongue and throat, hives etc.

Increased instances of infection

Gas and bloating

Digestive issues

What is Culturelle Digestive made up of?

Culturelle Digestive contains only one strain of probiotic bacteria that is-

Lactobacillus GG- This is one of the most common "tried and tested" probiotic strains. Lactobacillus GG also goes by the name acidophilus or acidophilus bifidis.

This strain has been studied extensively for the last few decades, with the number of studies being over 800.

Pricing of Culturelle Digestive

Culturelle Digestive retails for –

A package containing 30 capsules costs $19.99, up to $0.67/count.

A package containing 50 capsules costs $23.99, up to $0.48/count.

Culturelle Digestive is often sold on online websites like Walgreens, Amazon and Walmart.

How to take Culturelle Digestive?

The recommended dosage of Culturelle Digestive is one capsule per day. However, it is advised to use Culturelle Digestive regularly at the prescribed dosage for top results.

Moreover, it is highly advised against exceeding the daily limit of Culturelle Digestive as adverse side effects might be produced.

Frequently Asked Questions

How fast will I see progress with Yourbiology Gut+?

Many women have improved their digestive and gut health within two weeks of using Yourbiology Gut+. In addition, they have seen bowel movement changes and reported that their bathroom trips have become smoother and stress-free with consistent usage of Yourbiology Gut+.

Does Yourbiology Gut+ boost the immune system?

Yourbiology Gut+ contains numerous good bacteria which help to enhance the immune system by making the body more resilient to infections and diseases.

Is Culturelle Digestive allergy friendly?

Culturelle Digestive is entirely free of allergens like dairy, wheat, GMOs, nuts and eggs. It is also safe for vegans and vegetarians.

How safe is Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG present in Culturelle Digestive?

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG is the most extensively studied probiotic strain. It is excellent for digestive health, and several studies have confirmed that it is safe to use long-term.

It helps to maintain a healthy balance in the gut microbiota and people have reported its benefits upon consistent usage.

What is the source of ingredients of the Physicians choice probiotic supplement?

Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic ingredients are sourced from industry leaders who produce the highest quality raw materials. In addition, the herbs and plant extracts are obtained globally, ensuring high-quality standards.

Is there a money-back policy on Physicians' choice probiotic supplements?

If the customer is not entirely satisfied with the product or its effects, they can opt for a 60-day money-back guarantee. They can also request a full refund on their opened and unopened packages.

Why should I take GNC Probiotics?

GNC takes extra precautions to guarantee that its probiotic products are safe throughout production. It employs a cutting-edge freeze-dry technique to preserve product freshness, which boosts its efficacy. This freeze-dry technique removes the need for refrigeration, making them easier to store and transport.

What type of probiotics should be consumed?

The number of probiotics consumed is directly proportional to their potency. The potency increases as the amount consumed increases. Colony Forming Units (CFUs), or live, active cultures, determine strength. It is advised to finish a lesser amount in the beginning and gradually increase the dosage of probiotics.

Will my Elm & Rye probiotic supplement survive the heat during shipment?

Extensive heat testing was conducted on all products, and it was found that all the products were still potent and viable. However, it is not recommended to store Elm & Rye probiotic supplements under extreme heat as it might hamper longevity.

Is Elm & Rye probiotic supplement shipped internationally?

The Elm & Rye probiotic supplement is only shipped to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The Bottom line

Choosing the best probiotic supplement from an unlimited number of available options can be extremely overwhelming. However, if the vast list is narrowed to the best five probiotic supplements for women, that daunting task often becomes breezy.

The products listed above provide an overview of the five best probiotic supplements for women especially over 50, which can be used for various health issues.

