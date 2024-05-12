'Heading For Very Big Victory': Shashi Tharoor On Maharashtra

Congress's Shashi Tharoor told NDTV today that the Opposition bloc INDIA is heading for a massive victory in Maharashtra -- the state where they were able to win only a handful of the 48 seats in 2019. The BJP, too, is aware of this, he said. Pointing to the party's open invitation for anyone to join up, he said it was a mark of growing desperation.

Since 2019, Maharashtra has seen seismic changes in the political landscape -- including the breakdown of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the split in two key parties of the state, the Sena and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The voters' mood in the state has been unreadable.

Mr Tharoor, though, said he got a very positive response in the public meetings he attended in the state.

"Yesterday I did two constituencies in Bombay City, Mumbai city, and this morning I went into a third one and did an interactive session with about 350 people. I have to say in each place the concerns I saw the passion I saw the enthusiasm I saw leaves me feeling very upbeat and very positive. I think we're heading for a very big victory in Maharashtra," he told NDTV.