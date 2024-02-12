Partner Content

Introduction

The issue is not only "how many" years you live, but also "how" you live them.

There are people who are in their 40s already living and feel like 80-year-olds.

There are many reasons.

The rhythms of modern life, stress, poor nutrition, insufficient sleep, the absence of sufficient physical exercise, all these are important reasons that contribute to the premature ageing of the organism.

So, in an effort to maintain the general health and well-being of your organism, you will encounter (on a daily basis) many "obstacles".

With this article we try to give you some basic information not only about the "deepest needs" of your organism, but also 5 natural suggestions to "win" the best version of yourself.

Our well-informed team has compiled for you the top 5 (and most popular) NAD+ supplements that will give your organism new motivation for life.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN - Editor's Choice Elysium Basis NAD+ ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder Purovitalis Liposomal NMN Wonderfeel Youngr

The 5 Top NAD+ Supplements to try

1. GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN - Best Overall

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

⇨ Click HERE to Get GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN at Discounted Price

If you are new to the world of health/wellness/anti-ageing supplements, and have never heard of “NMN supplements” and “NAD+ supplements” before, then pay attention to this review.

NMNs are nicotinamide mononucleotide supplements (i.e. a naturally occurring molecule that is converted inside the body to NAD+, specifically in the liver).

NAD+ on the other hand are supplements of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (a coenzyme that promotes energy production, DNA repair, cellular normal function and repair, mitochondrial health/function and mental acuity of the individual).

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN is a new scientific method (100% natural composition) to return lost youth to your body.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN is currently (2024) the best NMN supplement on the market, no exaggeration.

Unlike most other similar NMN products found in abundance out there, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN, offers "purity" and immediate action.

The big "problem" with most NMN supplements is that they are "destroyed" during their passage through the stomach, so when they reach the intestine, they don't work.

However, this does not apply to GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN.

It keeps its structure intact and offers maximum anti-ageing benefits.

Nevertheless, why should I choose GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN?

Let's start by saying that it is a supplement manufactured by Leading Edge Health, a world renowned company with many successful supplements under their belt and over 20 years of experience.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN is a natural way to achieve the "impossible".

It is a natural "elixir of youth".

A 250mg supplement of pure ninety-six (96) per cent NMN that can achieve for you everything you've dreamed of, without scalpels and chemicals.

This powerful elixir remains undamaged by stomach acids and reaches the intestine intact, where it begins to do all its "magic".

After passing through the lower intestine, it releases the NMN payload and lets it work "miracles" in your organism.

⇨ Click HERE to Get GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN at Discounted Price

2. Elysium Basis NAD+

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

In recent years NMN supplements seem to be gaining an increasing popularity.

And this is perfectly reasonable.

After all, who doesn't want to look and feel young, at whatever age they are?!

Considering, therefore, the world's interest in finding a solution to their need for beauty, youth, energy and well-being, we searched for truly effective anti-ageing NMN & NAD+ supplements.

And we found Elysium Basis NAD+.

Elysium Basis NAD+ is an NMN supplement supporting a natural and feasible anti-ageing for your "suffering" organism.

It is a completely safe and clinically tested product created to support cell stability and regeneration, as well as fight (delay) ageing.

Specifically, this "smart" NAD+ supplement is a patent pending NR-E type.

NR (i.e. nicotinamide riboside), is a precursor to the chemical NAD+.

This means that - as it enters the body, NR is converted to NAD+ and ensures all the aforementioned health and anti-ageing benefits.

Studies prove that the formula of Elysium Basis NAD+ with NR is well tolerated by the human organism and can provide real "renewal" to the organism in people of all ages.

In other words, a "gift" of youth and longevity.

The benefits of NR (in the Elysium Basis NAD+ supplement) are enhanced by the pterostilbene included in its active formula (from a polyphenol with strong antioxidant properties & multiple anti-ageing effects).

The Elysium Basis NAD+ formula was developed by Drs. Leonard Guarente, Eric Marcotulli and Dan Alminana with the aim of making ageing a "distant nightmare".

NR - a form of vitamin B3 known as niacin - is a natural formula combining pterostilbene and clinically safe doses of NR.

NR (nicotinamide riboside) is a truly safe and economical way to restore the body's depleted NAD+ levels and direct anti-ageing action on the organism (externally and internally).

Elysium provides 2 capsules per day which ensure safe doses of 250 mg NR.

3. ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The next top NAD+ supplement selected for you is ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder.

Nevertheless, prior to starting the review of this particular product let me say that this selection (in large part) was based on the fact that it is a product from a US based company providing high-quality supplements to support the overall health and wellness of the person, as well as the anti-ageing and stimulation of the organism.

This company adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and manufactures their products (including ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder) in an FDA-approved facility.

The product ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder is in powder form for immediate absorption by the organism and rapid action.

It offers its customers the latest advances in science related to health/anti- ageing/and longevity.

ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder is GMP certified to ensure its users the quality and safety of a top-class nutritional supplement.

Something that also played a role in this selection was the fact that this supplement passes third-party testing for potency and purity.

Therefore, objectively we can say that this is a really valuable product, effective and completely safe.

Ensuring the absence of heavy metals from its composition is another important addition to the reasons to select it.

This means a higher level of purity and maximum safety for the organism (especially after long-term use).

In conclusion, ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder, is a natural pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplement, ultra-pure, providing real benefits (comparable to a prescription drug).

The completely "pure" formula of the supplement immediately and without side effects boosts NAD+ levels in the body, playing a key role in various cellular processes that take place daily in the organism.

This contributes to a "healthy ageing" of the organism, which will become apparent much later than expected.

ProHealth Longevity NMN Pure Powder supplement uses nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) as the core of its formula (aka NAD+ precursor) with the sole purpose of effectively increasing NAD+ levels and preventing the DNA damage that comes with ageing .

4. Purovitalis Liposomal NMN

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

⇨ Click HERE to Get Purovitalis Liposomal NMN at Discounted Price

Purovitalis is a company that with its natural products aims to enhance health and longevity.

With its headquarters in the Netherlands and state-of-the-art facilities, it creates natural strengthening products that undertake to deal with the complications of ageing of the organism, and delay it as long as possible.

Purovitalis is a popular worldwide company with a wide portfolio of longevity products that are huge sellers and receive positive reviews from all over the world.

All the company's products are high-quality and based on recent scientific research.

They are third-party approved (after special safety and quality checks) and manufactured in GMP certified and FDA approved facilities.

Specifically, now talking about this selection, the top supplement Purovitalis Liposomal NMN, it is worth saying that it is the ideal choice if you are looking for an "easy" solution.

It is in capsule form, ideal if you are "bored" of powder products that require measuring with a measuring tape and preparation process.

It's easy and fast, and you can take it wherever you are.

The benefits reported by users of Purovitalis Liposomal NMN are staggering.

Skyrocket energy boost (which comes from skyrocketing NAD+ levels which activates AMPK enzymes in the organism).

In fact, the Purovitalis Liposomal NMN supplement manages to accelerate the conversion of sugar and the rest of the person's meals into useful energy.

Another important benefit from the use of the supplement is the improved cardiovascular function.

Relevant studies prove the positive effect of NAD+ (especially before exercise) in increasing oxygen utilisation, thus in optimal cardiovascular function and better sports performance of the user.

Another reason to select Purovitalis Liposomal NMN is clearly its anti-ageing effect on the skin.

No more wrinkles. No more dull and tired skin without elasticity.

The skin is daily exposed to harmful particles and reactive oxygen species (ROS) which contribute to gradual cell damage and premature aging.

NMN Purovitalis Liposomal NMN supplement reduces the build-up of these harmful agents and promotes healthier and younger looking skin.

5. Wonderfeel Youngr

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Our last selection for today, the Wonderfeel Youngr.

Wonderfeel as a company was founded in 2018 and is a relatively newer company (compared to others mentioned earlier that have many years of experience).

However, despite its relatively few years in the field of health supplements, this company caught our attention with its Wonderfeel Youngr supplement.

It is a natural NMN supplement that with a complex formula offers active anti-ageing and freshness.

This supplement combines 900 mg of NMN with other active ingredients that support a youthful organism, even after 60 years.

Each of the ingredients in the supplement has been selected for a specific purpose and plays a key role in the functioning of the supplement.

We think ergothioneine is a truly innovative addition to the formula and an exciting ingredient with multiple benefits.

It offers strong antioxidant action and protection to the user's body, while studies show that it can "stop" the organism's natural wear and tear due to ageing.

NAD+ supplements - What they are

In the age we live in, the concept of general health / tranquillity / well-being, is almost utopian.

There are so many "enemies" of the organism and so little free time of the modern man, that it really is like chasing an "elusive dream".

At least that's how it was until recently.

Now - and with the dramatic development of the nutritional supplements industry - it is so simple/ so fast/and so effective to stimulate your "suffering" organism.

One pill, and that's it.

Nevertheless, the important thing is to find the "right pill".

Therefore, is it possible to achieve immediate and drastic stimulation of the organism, without the use of drugs?

Is it possible to achieve optimal health (physical and mental) and elevated mood with only natural solutions?

YES, it is possible.

And in fact, it is possible in a very economical and effective way.

No drugs.

No risks.

Without a doctor's prescription.

No side effects.

The solution lies in natural NAD+ supplements.

NAD+ supplements have come to the foreground in recent years and seem to be catching the eyes of the consumers (as well as scientists).

The role of these 100% natural supplements is found in enhancing health (by natural means) and supporting the well-being/well-being of the person of any age.

NAD+ - What it is

Have you heard of NAD+? Have you read articles about its action?

If not, read here about its action in the organism and its importance for a "good life".

NAD+ is an important coenzyme found naturally in the organism (specifically within its cells).

Its action is found in the regulation of cellular functions, while it also contributes significantly to neuroprotection and DNA repair.

Nevertheless, the most important of the reasons that this particular coenzyme gained this enormous reputation is its role in the anti-aging of the body.

Maintaining high levels of the coenzyme NAD+ (or NADh) in the organism, you gain a lot of cellular energy, so implying optimal cellular function.

Something also very important to which high levels of NAD+ contribute is the feeling created in the person of energy/well-being/optimal mental and physical performance.

In the innovative NAD+ health supplements you find a "modern" and very effective natural proposal to stimulate the youth of your organism, and in fact without scalpels, injections, drugs, and side effects or risks.

NAD+ - In the "Hunt of Immortality"

The pursuit of immortality (or even longevity, to be more realistic) is an end in itself for every human being (man or woman).

Who likes getting old, feel "under-functional", and approaching death?

No one, really.

At whatever age a person is, wants to feel "alive", wishing to feel that can grab a stone, and crush it.

Everyone wants to find a "magic elixir" that will grant longevity and prosperity.

And if this was once just a "fairy tale", now with the rise of science it is completely possible.

Life expectancy has risen significantly today, with the most important role of science in this.

Science gives man the ability to prevent and cure most diseases in time.

However, and according to Harvard research and analysis - life expectancy seems to be falling again in recent years.

The reason, the coronavirus pandemic as a major factor.

Fortunately, even in such an "extreme" situation (like this pandemic), science can still provide a solution.

With NAD+ health supplements you can strengthen your health and immunity and ensure a "stronger" organism, able to cope in these "extreme" conditions.

How much should NAD+ be? Should I "increase" my NAD+ levels, and how?

As we get older (aging), our organisms also age.

Over time the levels of the coenzyme NAD+ decrease in the organism (by almost 50% every 20 years from the person's birth).

Nevertheless, this has clear and visible effects on the organism and its functioning.

Reduced energy production, reduced cellular function, reduced cellular repair capacity.

What will this mean in practice?

Skin ageing, constant feeling of physical fatigue, "brain fog" and reduced cognitive ability, frequent colds, reduced physical endurance & strength, increased body weight, bad mood and psychology.

Today, scientists have proven that stimulating the organism's natural coenzyme NAD+ can "return" your organism back to youthful levels, both in look, and in performance.

It rejuvenates old/damaged cells, thus allowing it to function optimally at every level.

Therefore, top NAD+ supplements can provide multiple anti-ageing, immune and wellness benefits with immediate effect.

Finally, how can we increase our NAD+ levels?

With a quality NAD+ supplement pill that will enhance the natural production of the coenzyme in the organism, and put a "brake" on the ageing and decline of the organism coming with the years.

The most important Health Benefits of NAD+ and its Top Supplements

1. Repairs damaged DNA.

In a few words, anti aging.

The top NAD+ supplements have as their primary goal the repair of problems at the cellular level.

This means practically, repair of damaged DNA.

With specially selected quality natural ingredients and energising elements (vitamins, trace elements, proteins, etc.) they promote cell protection and repair.

2. Promotes a healthy body weight.

As we grow older, our body weight increases, and with it, fat deposition increases.

But that's not all.

As you may have already noticed - especially after 40 - the metabolic rate "drops" making it much more difficult to control your body weight and lose weight.

However, by keeping the coenzyme NAD+ at high levels, you essentially "trick" your body into functioning like a "younger" one.

The result is an NAD+ supplement can help you fight age-related weight gain and avoid the yo-yo effect.

According to experts, the NAD+ coenzyme and these top supplements effectively help regulate stress and appetite hormones, positively influencing the organism's circadian rhythm.

3. Enhances muscle function.

An important reason that makes us feel "old" is the reduced muscle function, and a constant feeling of physical fatigue we feel from the morning we wake up.

As you know, a very large part of the human body is made up of muscles. Therefore, by keeping the muscles healthy you can look and feel younger, healthier, and more functional (in daily activities, in physical activity and sports, even in sex).

Researchers have found that with proper use of top NAD+ supplements you can enhance the function of degenerating muscles and reduce/prevent physical ageing.

4. Restores damaged blood vessels.

A truly quality NAD+ supplement - as proven by relevant scientific research - can help repair damaged blood vessels.

This means "anti-ageing" of the organism.

The natural ingredients in these health supplements help regulate the factors that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

An example, the high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

With the top NAD+ supplements you will manage to have better control of your cardiovascular health and a reduced risk of premature mortality due to these specific problems.

5. Improves cognitive function and brain health.

Another proven fact is the positive effect of top NAD+ supplements in relation to brain health and function (especially during the third age).

It has been proven that these supplements - using special natural nootropic ingredients - promote optimal brain cell health and have a positive impact on brain function.

Studies prove that boosting coenzyme levels significantly improves cognitive function, while it can act preventively / deterrently for Alzheimer's disease.

Top NAD+ Supplements - Summary

Finally, are NAD+ supplements a really good and effective anti-ageing option?

I understand why you don't want to get involved with operations and scalpels, but also with products requiring injections, drugs and other dangerous practices.

Nevertheless, are these natural supplements really effective, or are they just a waste of time (and money)?

Numerous clinical studies prove that NAD+ supplements are not just words and promises.

It is a scientifically supported natural method of stimulating the youth of the organism.

The benefits of specific supplements for the general health of the person are a reality.

Some people prefer powdered NAD+ supplements, while others opt for capsules (to save the manufacturing process).

We have selected the top products from both categories, so you can find your "favorite".

Interesting Readings:

https://www.ndtv.com/partner-content/health-supplements/the-best-nmn-supplement-for-anti-aging-genuine-purity-4597713

https://www.onlymyhealth.com/best-probiotics-against-gas-and-bloating-top-selling-products-1701162292

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.