Partner Content

In an effort to diversify assets, many traders effectively invest in CFD trading instruments. FBS broker will be one of the first to appear in search results due to its global reach. But should it be trusted? Read the FBS trading review to find out what conditions it offers for its clients and whether it has been involved in any fraudulent scandals.

Quick Look at FBS

Year of Establishment 2009

Headquarter Belize

Regulatory Authorities IFSC, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC + some other local regulators

Trading Community Global, over 27 mln clients

Financial Instruments Metals, Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Energy

Debt-free Guarantees Negative Balance Protection

Islamic Account Swap-free account

Customer Support In 18 languages

Service

Minimum Deposit From $1 for Standard and Cent accounts, from $200 for Pro account

Spreads From 0 pip

Leverage 1:3000 for the Standard account

1:1000 for the Cent account

1:2000 for the Pro account

Minimum order volume 0.01

History of FBS Creation

Is FBS legit? This question bothered traders mostly only after its appearance in 2009. However, in the first year of its existence, it became obvious that FBS is a rapidly and confidently developing broker that was firmly rooted in the financial industry. In just a year of its existence, the user community has grown to 50 thousand traders. The same year, the company began to create a customer support service focused on an international audience. During its 14 years of operation, FBS Indonesia has achieved the following successes:

Providing brokerage services in more than 150 countries of the world;

Acknowledged in the international arena with over 90 awards;

Covering over 200 deposit and withdrawal options;

Providing over 650 CFD trading instruments.

With such achievements, hardly anyone would dare to accuse of an FBS scam. An unscrupulous broker can deceive several hundred traders, maybe several thousands. But the community consisting of 27 million people is an obvious indicator of the strong standing of the platform.

Trading Accounts

Since the FBS Indonesia scam was not recorded by any of the users, the broker has a high reputation and attracts both professionals and those who are just getting acquainted with trading. Moreover, FBS services extend to countries with various religious beliefs, which is also taken into account in trading practice. Therefore, accounts are offered for different categories of users. They are adapted to their skills, beliefs, and needs:

A demo account is suitable for those who want to get acquainted with the services of a broker.

Cent accounts will be great for those who expand their knowledge of strategies and want to test them without losing their funds.

A standard account covers the needs of most traders and provides all the necessary tools for successful trading.

Pro account is devoted to professionals who are ready to deal with large sums of money and use algo trading.

Swap-free accounts are designed for those traders who, due to religious beliefs, do not accept trading with interest on deals.

Financial Instruments Offered for Trading

At the time of writing the FBS review, the broker offers 6 types of financial instruments:

Fiat currencies in Forex: 36 pairs of international currencies, including both the most common and exotic ones.

Energy: crude oil, natural gas, and others.

Crypto: 5 pairs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Metals: 8 types, including palladium, gold, silver, platinum, etc.

Indices: 11 popular indices among which are Dow Jones, S&P500, Australia200, and more.

Stocks: 127 stocks, including shares of such well-known companies as Airbnb Inc, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Google, etc.

All these financial instruments are offered for all account types, whether it is a Pro, Standard, or Cent account. However, the leverage for each of them will be different. The largest 1:3000 leverage is offered for the Standard account, and the smallest one — 1:1000 —for the Cent account.

Trading Tools to Improve a Trader's Performance

All accounts offer a choice of trading platforms — MT4 or MT5. The standard account allows you to use the broker's own trading platform called FBS Trader. Each of the platforms contains a wide range of tools for technical analysis of the markets. In addition, FBS offers its clients additional tools for market analysis:

Economic Calendar with detailed coverage of macroeconomic events;

Daily Market Analysis with elements of both technical and fundamental analysis for more accurate trend forecasting;

Trader's Calculator, which gives an accurate estimate of the expected profit from a trade;

Currency Converter, which allows you to quickly compare the values of different currencies without resorting to external platforms.

Opportunities to Strengthen the Traders' Knowledge Base

FBS review shows that platform users note a large number of educational materials proposed by a broker. In fact, the broker provides an opportunity to learn the profession of a trader from scratch thanks to a detailed explanation of the principles of technical and fundamental analysis, the indicators used, the features of trading with leverage, and much more. FBS developed a whole arsenal of financial knowledge packaged in the following forms for the convenience of traders: Free webinars with invited professionals and experienced traders;

Pre-recorded video tutorials;

Comprehensive Forex Guidebook designed for different categories of traders: Beginners, Elementary, Intermediate, and Experienced;

A complete dictionary of trade terms that can clarify the meaning of any obscure category. In addition to online educational resources, FBS also organizes offline seminars for free. This distinguishes it from other brokers. This form of activity is highly valued by traders due to the possibility of live discussions, communication with professionals, and the establishment of warm connections in the community of traders.

Opportunities for Mobile Trading

The FBS scam was also not recorded in mobile trading. The platform offers to download the FBS app, which is safe and greatly facilitates the trader's tasks. So that users do not worry about the security of their assets, a two-step login with biometric authentication capabilities is offered.

The application contains all the necessary functions, real-time statistics updates, multilingual communication with the support service, and much more. The FBS Trader app allows you to engage in copy trading, which is very popular among beginners in trading. This is one of the reasons for its popularity since this feature allows you to make a profit without any deep knowledge of trading.

Measures Taken by FBS Broker to Protect Client Assets

To prevent possible accusations of FBS scam, the broker takes additional measures to protect the deposits of its clients:

Use of segregated accounts to store the broker's own funds and deposits of FBS clients. This guarantees the integrity of the assets of traders entrusted to the platform, even in the event of bankruptcy of the broker.

Negative Balance Protection for the accounts of FBS clients, due to which traders will not be able to spend more money than they provide as a deposit. This ensures that no matter what transactions traders make on the platform and what leverage they use, they will not become debtors of the broker.

For certain regions, there is FBS investor protection. For example, for residents of the European Economic Area (EEA), the Protection amount reaches €20,000.

Bonuses Provided for Traders

The FBS trading review would not be complete without a mention of incentive promotions for traders. At the moment, traders are offered a 100% Deposit bonus with an unlimited trading period. The profit that a trader can receive by applying for this bonus is also not limited.

To encourage its regular customers, FBS has developed a loyalty program with the accumulation of points, which subsequently turn into prizes:

Private coaching sessions

Cash

Souvenirs

VPS server

Smartphones

Tablets

Computers

Personal managers, and more

Is FBS legit? Final Thoughts

FBS trading review shows that the broker has created comfortable trading conditions adapted for traders with different levels of knowledge, religious beliefs, trading volumes, etc. For those who wish to improve their level of financial education, detailed educational materials are offered, both live and online opportunities with productive communication during seminars and webinars.

Entering the international arena in the very first year of FBS's existence necessitated large-scale work to provide customer service in different languages, as well as expanding the methods of replenishing a trading account and withdrawing funds. Thanks to the measures taken, FBS has firmly entered the ranks of the best brokers and reliably protected its reputation. Evidence of this is a large number of licenses from international and local regulators, as well as more than 90 awards from various organizations. All this indicates that FBS is legit and can be recommended for trading in Indonesia.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.