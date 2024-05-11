UP Doctor Beats Wife Up After Catching Her With 2 Men At Hotel Room

An Uttar Pradesh man is being probed for beating up his wife and two other men at a hotel. The man, a doctor, allegedly caught his wife with her two lovers at the hotel.

Angered by the discovery, the husband, along with his family members, confronted his wife and the two lovers. The woman and the two men were beaten up by the doctor and his family.

Upon receiving word of the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the doctor's wife and the two men. Meanwhile, the husband wasted no time in filing a complaint against his wife, alleging an affair with the two men.

The video of the fight has gone viral on social media.

Following the commotion at the hotel, both the men were taken into custody by the police on charges of disturbing the peace. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, revealing that there has been ongoing discord between the husband and wife for the past two years, leading them to live separately.

The woman, who works at the Kasganj government hospital, has not lodged a complaint against her husband yet, but police say that investigation is on.