51-Year-Old Brain-Dead Tamil Nadu Man Gives New Lease Of Life To 8 People

The brain-dead man's eyes, skin and bone were sent to a private hospital in Coimbatore (Representational)

A 51-year-old brain-dead man has given a new lease of life to eight people after his organs were implanted on them in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

R Chenthamarai, a tailor by profession and a resident of Singanallur in the city, met with an accident on June 6 and was declared brain-dead at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Coimbatore on June 8, according to a press release by KMCH on Wednesday.

The family of the brain-dead person came forward and donated his organs.

The liver and one kidney were transplanted on a person at KMCH while the other kidney was sent to a private hospital in Vellore and the heart to a private hospital in Chennai, the release said.

His eyes, skin and bone were sent to a private hospital in Coimbatore, it added.