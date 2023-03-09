Man Circulates Morphed 'Obscene' Pics Of Woman Judge, Demands Rs 20 Lakh

The man has been identified and search is on to arrest him (Representational)

A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return for not making them public, police said.

The man has been identified and efforts are being made to trace him, they said.

The judge's photographs were downloaded from her social media account, edited and sent to her chambers in the court as well as her house by the accused, they said.

A case in this regard was registered on February 28. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

In the FIR, the judge complained that on February 7, her stenographer brought a parcel delivered by a man who claimed that it was from her children's school. When the stenographer asked his name, he left.

The parcel contained some sweets, morphed obscene photographs of the judge and a letter in which, the blackmailer threatened to make the photographs public if she did not pay Rs 20 lakh, the FIR said.

"Be ready with Rs 20 lakh, otherwise will spoil you and your family. Time and place will be informed soon," the letter read.

Another parcel containing similar items was sent to the judge's residence 20 days later. That's when she lodged an FIR, police said.

A man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was seen delivering the parcel to her chambers in the CCTV camera footage taken from the court, police said.