Priest Allegedly Shot At Temple Seer's Driver In Ayodhya Over Parking

An alleged shooting incident following a parking altercation at the sacred Hanuman Garhi temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has sparked concern among seers.

The incident happened at 10.45 pm on Monday. It involved the driver of Hanuman Garhi seer Mahant Hemant Das, and another seer called Mama Das alias Prabhuram Tiwari and four of his aides.

The driver, Raju Yadav, in a first information report (FIR) filed with the Ayodhya police alleged Mama Das and his aides came in an SUV from behind and began honking nonstop.

"I took Maharaj ji to his Imlibagh Ashram. My Scorpio was parked on the roadside outside the ashram," the driver said, referring to his employer, Mahant Hemant Das.

"Mama Das alias Prabhuram Tiwari and some men came in an SUV and began honking repeatedly. Soon, he started using abusive words and told me to move my vehicle. When I objected, he said 'I will kill you'," the driver said in the FIR.

"He got out of his vehicle, pointed a pistol at me and fired. Luckily, it missed. His supporters then came and attacked me with sticks," the driver said.

The police said the initial investigation has not found any evidence of a shot having been fired.

Raju Yadav said he suffered a broken wrist, cuts on the forehead, and back.

"When people from the ashram rushed out on hearing the commotion, he (Mama Das) threatened to kill me and left," the driver said.

The police said they are investigating the matter, and declined to give more details. Efforts are also going on to resolve the matter among the seers.