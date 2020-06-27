Woman, 20, Arrested For Eloping With Minor Girl In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor girl. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly eloping with a minor and "marrying" her at Guna town in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when a man lodged a complaint that his 17-year-old daughter had gone missing, police official TS Baghel said.

On investigation, it was found that a relative from a village in neighbouring Shivpuri district, who was living with the family, was also missing, he said.

A team was sent to Shivpuri and the duo was caught on Friday, the official said, adding that the woman had "married" the minor, who claimed that she had eloped of her own volition.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the minor was sent back to her family after counselling.