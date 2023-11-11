Ayodhya Breaks Its Own World Record, Lights 22 Lakh Diyas On Diwali Eve

About 22.23 lakh diyas were lit at 51 ghats across Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record and lit about 22 lakhs diyas.

The temple city achieved the feat when about 22.23 lakh earthen lamps were lit at 51 ghats at the same time during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali.

Ayodhya began Deepotsav celebrations with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017. In that year, about 51,000 diyas were lit and the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019.

In 2020, over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit and more than 9 lakh in 2021.

In 2022, more than 17 lakh diyas were lit across the ghats of Ram ki Pairi. However, the Guinness Book of World Records only took those diyas into consideration which remained lit for five minutes or more and the record was set at 15.76 lakh.

Earlier in the day, eighteen tableaux, themed on the Ramayana, the Ramcharitmanas, and various social issues, were part of a procession taken out ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

The procession, which was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh, began from the Udaya Square and passed through various parts of the city to reach the Ram Katha Park.

The tableaux were themed on issues such as children's rights and basic education, women's safety and welfare, self-reliance, protection of forest and environment, and science and technology. They also showcased different government initiatives.

This year's celebrations are said to be special as the construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.