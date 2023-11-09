Ayodhya Gears Up For Big Ram Temple Inauguration. A Ground Report

Construction activity is in full swing in Ayodhya.

A little over two months before the grand Ram Temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh's temple town is getting a rapid makeover.

The 25 lakh residents of Ayodhya are witnessing a huge change with construction activity in full swing as temple inaguration is set for January 22.



The road that leads to the Hanumangarhi temple, one of the cty most famous landmarks, is witnessing a complete infrastructural change.

Some shops were demolished and some of them were rebuilt after the road widening work.

The state government maintains that the shopowners, who suffered losses on account of the redevelopment, have been compensated.

For a few month, the business around Hanumangarhi took a hit.

The shopkeeprs, however, are upbeat.

"Earlier there were no tourists, now there are many...It has impacted the size of our shop but our business will increase," says Anita, one of the shopkeeprs in the area.

Raees Mohammed, one of the very few Muslim shopkeeprs around Hanumangarhi, is happy with the redevelopment.

"There is obviously an increase in business and it will increase more," says Raees.

But not everyone is as hopeful.

Rajkumar Saini, 50, has been selling flowers outside Hanumangarhi Temple for close to 30 years. With the rented shop demolished, he is forced to sell flowers on the street.

"First We used to sell 500 pieces. Now without a shop, we sell 200 pieces (Patch)... If our business will increase, then we will be happy," says Rajkumar Saini.

The new under-construction Ayodhya Railway station, which looks empty at the moment, will be handling lakhs of passengers come January.

With the city already witnessing a surge in toursit numbers, many new hotels have opened up with some even reporting a 100% occupancy.

"When we started here people came to see our building as some sort of tourist attraction. Our occupancy rose to 70%-80% and in the future we are 100% booked," says Amit Mishra, Manager, Ramayana Hotel.

The Supreme Court in a verdict in November 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple. The foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai confirmed that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22, and PM Modi will attend the inaguration.