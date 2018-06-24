Denied Admission In Hospital, Woman Gives Birth On Road In UP Doctors at the facility denied the allegation and said they had referred the women to the district hospital as her condition was serious.

Share EMAIL PRINT The hospital denied the allegation that they refused to admit the woman. (Representational image) Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on the road after a government hospital in the Budhana town in this district refused to admit her giving no reasons, her husband alleged today.



Yusuf said he took his wife Farzana to the government primary health centre after she experienced labour pain yesterday, but the hospital denied her admission.



"As we were taking her to another hospital, she delivered the baby on the road," he said.



Meanwhile, the hospital denied the allegation that they refused to admit the woman. Doctors at the facility said they had referred the women to the district hospital as her condition was serious.



Yusuf said the police arrived after somebody made a call to the UP100, the official name of the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System. The police took the woman to the same government health care centre, which again referred her to the district hospital, police said.



Irate family members protested over alleged negligence of hospital in dealing with the case.



Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Office Dr PS Mishra said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured of strict action against those found guilty.



