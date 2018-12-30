Assam Man Killed By NGO Members In Meghalaya

The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old man from Assam was allegedly killed by four members of a non-governmental organisation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the pretext of checking his trade licence, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Rongsai in Williamnagar police station area -- about 230 km west of Shillong -- on Thursday. The man was assaulted on the pretext of examining his trade licence and died of injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ringrang TG Momin said.

Three members of the NGO were arrested immediately after the incident. One managed to escape but surrendered on Friday, Mr Momin said.

According to preliminary investigation, the man from Assam's Goalpara district, had come to supply bakery items along with his brother-in-law, the police officer said.

The body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.