A few weeks ago I drove into Lucknow a little past midnight, having left Delhi at six in the evening. Somewhere in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, I crossed the Summit Building - that tall glass slab stacked with pubs and late-night eateries - and the street outside was throbbing. Loud music, warm light and as many girls as boys straddling mobiles and leaning into car windows. My driver, Mishrilal, who has ferried me for years, muttered under his breath, "Yahan toh Noida se bhi zyada hai (It is more here than in Noida)." It was not a complaint. It was awe. I sat there and let it sink in, because I have lived in Lucknow long enough to know what that scene actually means. Parents do not let their daughters out at one in the morning on a whim. They let them out only when something inside them has stopped clenching.

The real benchmark of law and order in any state is not the FIR count - it is whether a woman, in her own head, feels safe enough to stop carrying chilli powder spray in her bag. That is the line that has moved under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and it has moved quietly.

Behind that quiet shift is a stack of mechanisms whose names read like police circulars but do real work - the Anti-Romeo Squads that pulled loitering young men off the corners outside colleges, Operation Durachari that put habitual offenders on public display, Mission Shakti stitching women's safety into the force's daily drill, and the Women Power Line 1090, a number my niece has saved on her phone without ever having to dial it. Layered on top are Operation Conviction pushing cases all the way to the sentencing dock, officers held answerable for files they once sat on, night escorts for women travelling alone, and the rolling Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign that folds prevention, arrests and counselling into one drive. Eight initiatives in all, since 2017 - none of it poetry, none of it a slogan, but the scaffolding beneath the scene Mishrilal could not stop marvelling at.

My wife, who studied at Lucknow University through the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) years, said it better than any data sheet could. Under former chief minister and BSP's Mayawati, she remembered, the city became so clean she once walked barefoot through Hazratganj just to prove she could. Municipal sweepers were everywhere, the roads were swept, and at the university a woman officer sat at a police canopy to deter eve-teasing. She felt safe.

Then the SP government arrived, and on a perfectly ordinary afternoon a knot of student-union men walked into her maths lecture, tapped the teacher on the shoulder, hauled him outside and banged on the desks till the class emptied. "University is closed for a week," they announced. It closed. A couple of shootings crackled across campus during the elections. The safety she had enjoyed began to thin out.

I grew up in the Lucknow of the late eighties and early nineties, watching the same pendulum from a different seat. Congress had collapsed; the Pandit vote had drifted to the BJP, the Dalit vote to Mayawati, and the Yadav vote to former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

BJP's Kalyan Singh ran a tight, brief administration before Babri Masjid brought it down. Out of Mulayam and Mayawati, there was never any doubt in our minds - Mayawati was the administrator. Mulayam's years carried a 'goonda-raj' tag that seeped into campuses and markets. So when people ask me what changed under the Yogi government, I tell them the question is the wrong way round. What changed is that Lucknow finally got an administrator who could be spoken of in the same breath as Mayawati - and then went further.

The early years were turbulent; the bulldozer imagery made courts and activists flinch. But the instinct for instant justice was never sectarian. Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur gangster whose men murdered eight policemen in 2020, was a Brahmin and the first to fall. Brahmin anger was real and worth listening to. But if you paid attention to the dining room conversations and those at the tea shops, ordinary people - across communities - quietly approved. They were tired of waiting for a justice that never quite arrived.

You can feel the dividend in the small things. My niece now drives home at ten or eleven at night, which in my Lucknow would have been unthinkable. There were no discos then, no cafe culture and no headroom to imagine one. Both are back. Traders keep their shutters up past midnight, and the city has a pulse it had forgotten it could have.

Yes, the place is bursting at its seams. The traffic is unmanageable, the e-rickshaws swarm the lanes, the dust stings your eyes on a bike ride, and the pollution is creeping toward Delhi levels. We are losing the foliage and the mild weather that made Lucknow, Lucknow. Those are real costs, and the Yogi government must widen roads, discipline the e-rickshaws and protect the city's green inheritance if the upside is to keep outweighing the downside.

But on the one metric that matters most - the one Mishrilal understood without naming - Lucknow has exhaled. Yogi Adityanath will always be read differently by different communities; that is the nature of the man and the office he holds, and no single achievement will fully dissolve that.

What is harder to dispute is what he has put on the ground - the Jewar international airport rising out of the fields, the defence corridor taking shape across the belt, the manufacturing hubs drawing work back into the state. And harder still to dispute is the shift no ribbon-cutting can capture. When he came to power, a great many in the majority community itself wondered how a monk would govern and how a man of the math would run an administration of a state this size; the question was not sectarian but practical, and over the years he has quietly answered it. The answer, in the end, is not a statistic. It is a girl in her early twenties riding her scooty home across the city late at night, with no fear in her head. That, more than any airport or corridor, is what new Lucknow is all about. Somewhere in Gomti Nagar, a little past midnight, a girl on a scooty is riding home - and she is not afraid.

(The author is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author