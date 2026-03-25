Opinion | Nainar Or Annamalai? How 2026 Will Shape BJP's Tamil Nadu Game Plan

In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, K Annamalai, then the BJP State President, was one of the most-watched leaders in Tamil Nadu. Two years later, as 2026 approaches, he is conspicuous by his absence from the political foreground, no longer the protagonist of the party's local narrative.

Much has changed for both Annamalai and the BJP since 2024. The young IPS officer who traded his career to become the "angry young man" - backed by Modi and Shah to rewrite the party's Dravidian script - has been replaced as state president by Nainar Nagendran. Unlike the aggressive and media-savvy Annamalai, Nagendran represents a pragmatic, moderate, and fundamentally different archetype.

A veteran of the AIADMK who served as a minister under both Jayalalithaa and O Panneerselvam, Nagendran hails from the OBC Thevar community. His political DNA is inextricably linked to, and acceptable within, the Dravidian fold. While his appointment was a strategic move to soothe the AIADMK as the BJP returned to the safety of that alliance, the quest for an "independent identity" remains a major hurdle.

What Annamalai provided the BJP was a face that wasn't just a translation of Delhi's Hindutva, but a localised, combative regional alternative. While it may not have yielded seats in 2024, if the current 2026 strategy fails and actor Vijay disrupts the Dravidian political ecosystem, the BJP will be forced to recalibrate.

The BJP suffers from a dearth of regional personalities it can showcase as its own. In an electorate conditioned to think in terms of "larger-than-life" figures, any party without one loses the optical battle. Furthermore, not every leader can be moulded into a cult personality; it requires specific traits followed by significant media amplification.

Beyond Nagendran, the state's front bench is dominated by the "old guard", defined by deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Figures such as Tamilisai Soundararajan, CP Radhakrishnan and L Murugan carry the weight of organisational loyalty, but they are no longer in their political prime. They lack the persona required to effectively challenge entrenched Dravidian stereotypes.

This is why, despite antagonising many dominant political figures - including some within his own ranks - Annamalai is the only BJP leader who has successfully evoked a cult following that resonates within the unique machinery of Tamil Nadu politics. Perhaps he was too aggressive at that!

It was precisely this aggressive assertion of personality that fractured the NDA in 2024. Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the AIADMK were deeply uncomfortable with a partner that challenged their status as the categorical "Big Brother". While the AIADMK is comfortable standing under the Prime Minister's national umbrella, a local BJP leader asserting a dominant regional persona remains an unwelcome concept.

During an interview on the 2024 campaign trail, I asked Annamalai if breaking away from the AIADMK was wise. He was firm: it was the best time for the BJP to assert its own identity and test its electoral appeal. In hindsight, many saw this as a mistake; the NDA and AIADMK both drew a blank, yielding a clean sweep to the DMK-Congress alliance.

Nationally, the BJP falling short of a majority left no room for further experimentation in Tamil Nadu. However, in 2024, the BJP polled roughly 11% of the vote on its own, and the alliance it led crossed the 18% mark - a historic high for the party in the state.

At the moment, the BJP-AIADMK alliance needs a "Nainar" to make the partnership work. However, the outcome in 2026 will determine how long this calibration remains relevant. Annamalai himself may have to bide his time and sit this election out. Nevertheless, he remains an important face for the BJP. He may have to rebuild bridges and adapt to the post-poll realities as his party continues the quest to break into the state's electoral field.

(The author is Executive Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author