Opinion | India-US Reset At Quad: Why Rubio's Visit Could Be A Win-Win, And A Game Changer

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio's five-day visit to India from May 23 to May 26 arrives in a world that feels permanently half-shattered: tariffs ricochet between capitals, energy markets swing like pendulums trapped in storms, and Indo-Pacific anxiety has become a kind of background radiation. In that context, his trip reads less like a scheduled stop on a diplomatic calendar and more like a reset button pressed with a diplomat's careful hand. Not a grand gesture, not a ceremonial flourish for its own sake, but a deliberate effort to stitch together a relationship whose frictions have grown unusually loud.

If this sounds familiar, it's because American politics often speaks in reversals-restarting, re-centring, recalibrating-yet the rare thing in this particular visit is the chance that the reversal may do real work for both sides at once. In the language of practical statecraft, it is a "Win-Win". In the language of lived geography-of seas, ports, supply chains, and energy flows-it may be a "Game Changer".

The visit's argument, stated and unstated, is that the US and India do not need to agree on everything to benefit from each other's momentum. They need, instead, to align on the parts of the map where alignment matters most: trade that keeps goods moving, energy that keeps economies steady, and maritime routes that keep the Indo-Pacific from hardening into something colder than cold politics.

A Reset That Is More Than Symbolism

"Global affairs" is often just the collision of ordinary human needs with extraordinary power. Rubio's itinerary, stretching from Kolkata and Jaipur to Agra and New Delhi, does its share of civilisational storytelling, but the heart of the trip is not pageantry. It's calibration: responding to strained ties, naming the points of friction without turning them into permanent injuries, and then offering a route back to mutual advantage.

The relationship has recently experienced "unusual turbulence" - tariffs, pressure points tied to Pakistan, and the larger question of whether American and Indian priorities can be synchronised without forcing India into a posture it does not want to inhabit permanently.

India-US Strategic Alliance, US-Pakistan Tactical Alliance

In no uncertain terms, Rubio, during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in Delhi, stated, "We have a strategic alliance between the US and India, it's a strategic alliance between two countries that have global influence and the ability to influence global events, and that distinguishes it from other relationships."

On the Trump administration's close ties with Pakistan's military leadership, Rubio said: "As far as our relationship with other countries (read Pakistan)...we work at the tactical level. But I don't view our relation with any country in the world as coming at the expense of our strategic alliance with India."

In a sense, Rubio's visit acts like a diplomatic exhale after a period of constriction. The point is not to deny disagreement; the point is to prevent disagreement from metastasising into paralysis.

The visit's win-win logic appears in three strategic lanes.

First: energy security and diversification, because instability is not abstract when it reaches your fuel tank.

Second: trade repair and technology/supply-chain protection - because modern power is made of semiconductors, logistics, and trust.

Third: a reinvigorated Quad - because deterrence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific are now inseparable from the question of which rules govern the sea lanes.

Energy: the practical religion of modern geopolitics

In the background of Rubio's diplomacy is a familiar modern anxiety: the Middle East's conflict and the knock-on effects of instability around Iran. Energy markets have a way of converting distant violence into daily economic stress. For India - already contending with the challenge of maintaining growth while managing energy imports - volatility is not merely a headline; it is a structural vulnerability.

So when Rubio, in direct conversation with PM Narendra Modi and EAM S. Jaishankar, pitches American LNG and crude exports as alternatives, he is doing more than selling barrels and cargo slots. He is offering India a kind of strategic insulation - diversifying supply away from unpredictable shocks, reducing dependence on any one region's political temperature, and offering a way to keep price and availability from becoming geopolitical hostages.

This is where the visit becomes win-win in the most literal sense. For India, it strengthens energy resilience. For the US, it deepens economic and strategic ties to a rising democratic power while reinforcing the broader goal of stable global maritime commerce. In other words, energy cooperation becomes an alliance of convenience that turns into a relationship of credibility.

And credibility, once built, has momentum.

Trade and technology: "reset" as supply-chain stewardship

If energy is the bloodstream, trade and technology are the nervous system. A country can absorb shocks to energy more readily than it can tolerate chronic friction in the circuits that move advanced manufacturing and strategic inputs.

The trip's trade dimension addresses turbulence tied to U.S. tariffs and wider engagement choices that have complicated India's comfort level with American policy. But Rubio's reset is not presented as a confession-more like an offer of repair. Delegation-level meetings reportedly focus on pushing forward an interim trade agreement and safeguarding critical technology and semiconductor supply chains.

This matters because the real stakes are not simply tariffs. They are the architecture of trust in an era when supply chains have become soft targets and "resilience" has become another word for national survival.

From India's perspective, finalising an interim agreement and protecting critical technology helps reduce uncertainty and ensures that economic modernisation does not depend on repeated renegotiation. From the United States' perspective, institutionalising cooperation with India helps prevent strategic competition from spilling into commercial fragmentation. It is a win-win, not because both sides have identical interests, but because both sides benefit from the same outcome: predictable commerce anchored in shared rules.

What diplomats from India and the US are doing is translating between two ways of seeing time - American politics that wants quick fixes, and Indian statecraft that wants durable space for long horizons. The interim agreement is the compromise form of that translation.

The Quad: deterrence without captivity

Then comes the most revealing stage: the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, where the US, India, Japan, and Australia gather. Rubio's presence is a message - one that looks both reassuring and reinforcing. The Quad, once more consultative in tone, has increasingly become a central pillar of Indo-Pacific strategic architecture, aimed at supporting a free and open maritime order and countering the gravitational pull of regional power expansion.

For the US, the Quad is a mechanism of coordination - maritime security, technological alignment, and supply-chain resilience in a region where "openness" is not a moral slogan but a contested operational reality.

For India, the key nuance is that the Quad is valuable partly because it is not a treaty-bound alliance. India's strategic identity-its insistence on autonomy-depends on being able to collaborate without being absorbed. New Delhi approaches the grouping as a flexible partnership rather than a cage. That flexibility is not an excuse; it is the design premise of Indian foreign policy in a multipolar world.

This is precisely why Rubio's visit can be win-win rather than win-lose. If the US has a habit of interpreting alignment as commitment, India has a habit of treating commitment as leverage. The win condition is not forcing a single geometry of partners; it is building shared capabilities across a sufficiently wide range of issues so that India's autonomy does not threaten cooperation.

The multipolar backdrop: BRICS and the refusal of binary choices

One of the most interesting features of the Rubio visit is the political choreography surrounding it. India's approach is not simply "Quad with the West". Only days before hosting the Quad meeting, India chaired BRICS foreign ministers' discussions-an act that, to some outsiders, looks contradictory.

Yet the logic is consistent with what you could call India's refusal to accept binary choices. BRICS is not a rebranding of India's relationship with Russia or China so much as an institutional instrument: a way to keep the Global South voice audible, preserve strategic space, and participate in debates over global governance without becoming dependent on Western platforms. It also prevents the grouping from becoming a purely anti-West platform, keeping India's "non-Western texture" intact.

So when Rubio arrives to reinvigorate the Quad, he does so in a context where India is signalling: yes, cooperation with the US matters; no, that cooperation will not erase India's multipolar instincts. This is not inconsistency-it's calibration.

A win-win visit, then, respects the logic of multi-alignment rather than demanding alignment as a moral test.

Why this could be a game-changer

A "game changer" is not usually a matter of one speech or one handshake. It is a matter of whether a diplomatic moment reorders incentives. Rubio's trip could do that because it targets the specific friction points that, left unresolved, can permanently sour cooperation:

Energy insecurity can push India toward whichever partners appear most immediately reliable.

Trade friction and technology disputes can lock both economies into mistrust and delay.

Quad wavering or distraction can create doubt among partners that deterrence cooperation is real and sustained.

By addressing these simultaneously - energy diversification, trade repair, semiconductor and critical technology protection, and reinforcement of the Quad-Rubio is offering both countries a synchronised incentive structure. India gets practical resilience and modernisation support while maintaining strategic autonomy. The US gets a stable, influential partner at the centre of Indo-Pacific policy and supply-chain security.

That is the win-win: mutual benefits derived from mutual risk reduction.

Diplomatically managing uncertainty beneath the complex geopolitics

Diplomacy is often accused of being abstract, but it is ultimately about managing uncertainty. Rubio's visit is a tour of uncertainties-tariffs, energy markets, maritime stability, technology flows-and an attempt to replace uncertainty with terms that both democracies can live with.

The great German philosopher Immanuel Kant famously said: "Democracies do not go to war with each other." India and the US are the world's largest democracies and two of the world's largest markets, and as such, they are "natural allies". The Indian Diaspora in the US, numbering approximately 5.6 million, is the most prosperous and influential in America.

India, in this reading, is no longer seen (or seeing itself) as a camp follower in a new Cold War. It is an "autonomous pole" in an emerging multipolar order - capable of engaging the Quad while still keeping BRICS and other platforms as instruments of agency. The US, for its part, is signalling that it recognises India's autonomy not as an obstacle but as a prerequisite for a durable partnership.

Focus on trade, energy, maritime coordination and technology cooperation

The success of the visit will finally depend on whether both sides can accommodate each other's strategic compulsions while expanding cooperation in the places where cooperation is easiest to measure: trade that works, energy that stabilises, maritime coordination that reassures, and technology supply chains that don't collapse under political weather.

Rubio's trip is a reset. But it is also a story about how modern democracies, facing fragmentation, can still choose each other - without requiring each other's surrender. And that, in the year's churn of headlines, is not only a win-win. It may be the kind of change that makes tomorrow's geography look less inevitable than it did yesterday.

(The author is Editor, Research, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author