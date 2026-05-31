Opinion: Forecast, Frustration Or Fear Politics? On Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi Government Will Fall' Claim

When the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could collapse within a year, the statement naturally becomes more than partisan rhetoric. Speaking at a Congress committee meeting recently, Gandhi reportedly argued that growing economic distress and public anger would eventually destabilise the Modi government. In the past week, Gandhi has been vocal on social media platforms, regarding the NEET UG paper leak and CBSE class 12 result fiasco also.

The BJP reacted sharply, criticising Gandhi of irresponsibility and even attempting to create instability.

While opposition parties have every democratic right to critique the government and highlight economic distress, Gandhi's sweeping prediction appears politically exaggerated, weak in evidence and potentially irresponsible for someone occupying the constitutional position of Leader of Opposition.

The key question, however, is not whether the statement is politically provocative - that it clearly is - but whether there is any merit behind it and whether such rhetoric crosses into fear mongering.

Fear narrative

India's parliamentary democracy thrives on strong opposition voices. Raising concerns about unemployment, inflation, rural distress or inequality is not only legitimate but necessary. However, there is a major difference between questioning policy failures and repeatedly predicting the imminent collapse of an elected government without credible parliamentary arithmetic to support such claims.

The Modi government today is not a fragile coalition surviving on a razor-thin majority. The BJP-led NDA returned to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with enough numbers to comfortably govern.

Thereafter, BJP has done unexpectedly well in state elections held after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It has won seven state assembly elections (Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry) on its own or through its ruling alliance. That's not a mean feat and it signals the BJP's continuing popularity!

On the other hand, Congress and the other opposition parties (AAP in Delhi and TMC in West Bengal) have repeatedly witnessed for themselves that voters punish exaggeration. An opposition that overstates crises risks appearing disconnected, while one that offers concrete alternatives often gains trust.

The BJP successfully countered opposition criticism by portraying rivals as pessimistic and obstructionist and they have been suitably rewarded by the voters time and again.

Unlike the unstable coalition era of the 1990s, where governments frequently collapsed because of shifting alliances, the current dispensation still retains organisational depth, ideological cohesion and a strong electoral machinery across large parts of India.

Gandhi's statement framed without clear reasoning or institutional explanation, creates confusion between democratic accountability and speculative collapse politics. Public may reasonably ask: is Gandhi suggesting coalition instability, parliamentary rebellion, economic breakdown or simply electoral backlash in the future?

Without clarity, the comment sounds less like evidence-based political analysis and more like headline politics.

Facts over fiction

History also shows that economic dissatisfaction alone rarely topples governments overnight in India. During the high inflation years of the UPA-II government between 2011 and 2013, public anger certainly damaged the Congress politically, but the government completed its term.

Similarly, the NDA government faced criticism during demonetisation in 2016 and the economic slowdown during the pandemic years, yet it returned to power nationally with significant public support.

Economic stress can weaken governments electorally over time but translating that into predictions of imminent collapse is another matter entirely.

Moreover, many macroeconomic indicators do not support the idea of a government on the verge of collapse. India remains among the world's fastest-growing major economies. The government continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, manufacturing incentives, digital governance and welfare delivery. Schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and free foodgrain distribution continue to provide political cushioning among poorer sections. The welfare delivery systems have improved substantially compared to earlier decades.

However, this does not mean that the economy is without problems. The ongoing geopolitical energy crisis, severe capital outflows, and stagnant domestic demand have worsened the economic situation.

Youth unemployment remains a serious concern. Rising prices of essentials continue to hurt middle-class and lower-income households. Farmer distress has been aggravated by rising prices of fertilizers. Stagnant wage growth are genuine issues that opposition parties are right to highlight. While the government continues to invest heavily in physical infrastructure, there is a lack of similar focus on healthcare and education to boost long-term productivity.

Gandhi is also exhorting his party's student wing (National Students' Union of India) across the country to take advantage of the dissatisfaction and anger among the youth about the NEET-UG paper leaks and CBSE evaluation discrepancies (including complaints regarding the On-Screen Marking system). There is a perception that the handling of these high-stakes tests by the NTA (National Testing Agency) has compromised the integrity of the system and jeopardised students' future. Fair enough, there have been glitches. However, the leap from 'economic distress', 'educational hitches' to 'government collapse in one year' feels overstated.

The electorate often distinguishes between economic frustration and political instability. Many voters dissatisfied with certain socio-economic conditions may still prefer continuity over uncertainty.

A responsible opposition must certainly hold the government accountable. But constitutional responsibility also requires maintaining public faith in democratic stability. The Leader of Opposition is not merely a party campaigner; he is an important institutional figure within Parliament. His words therefore carry greater weight and consequences.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author