Opinion | Continuity With Correction: The Defining Idea Of PM Modi's Politics

Narendra Modi has spent much of his political career being described as a disruptor. He has been called a transformative leader, a political revolutionary. But there is another description that fits his 25-year journey in governance, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India.

Narendra Modi is a reformist who prefers continuity over disruption.

After all, Modi has built his politics around the promise of change. He has challenged political conventions, fought entrenched interests, and introduced policies that have changed the way the Indian state works.

But there is an important difference between being a reformer and being a revolutionary. Modi has rarely changed things just for the sake of change or ideology. A revolutionary changes because the old system must be destroyed. A reformer, or a conservative, changes things because sometimes the old system needs to be repaired so that it can be saved.

That is perhaps the most often overlooked feature of his politics. At his core, Narendra Modi prefers steady continuity over revolutionary change.

By following Buddha's middle path, he avoids ideological extremes. His political style may not always create short-term excitement, but it offers long-term stability.

Look at his relationship with the policies of the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Modi and the BJP were critics of the UPA's implementation of many schemes. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or the NREGA was a particular target of criticism, with allegations of corruption, leakages and poor implementation.

Yet when Modi came to power, he did not abolish the programme. Instead, the government kept the idea of guaranteeing rural employment and changed the way it was implemented. It digitised many of the processes and reduced leakages and corruption.

That episode is revealing. It demonstrates an important distinction in Modi's approach to governance: he can reject the way a policy is administered without necessarily rejecting the problem the policy was created to solve. He not only continued with Aadhaar but expanded it.

This is not a small distinction.

The same instinct can be seen across government. A policy inherited from a previous government does not become unacceptable merely because it was created by a political opponent. Nor does an existing institution become obsolete merely because a new government has arrived. He is more or less still following the liberalisation policy of PV Narasimha Rao. Modi is more of a constitutionalist than many of his predecessors.

Modi's own political journey makes this temperament understandable.

He did not enter national politics through Delhi's traditional networks of privilege. He did not inherit a political dynasty. He rose through organisational work, political mobilisation and elections. He just loves democracy and electoral politics. His journey from Vadnagar to Gandhinagar, and finally to New Delhi, is in many ways a story made possible by India's electoral democracy.

He is one of the greatest beneficiaries of a democratic system. That experience matters because Modi has not governed as though India was a country waiting to be rebuilt from scratch.

He inherited a stable Constitution, a bureaucracy, an economy, a judiciary, a federal structure, a parliamentary system, and a complex social order. He has tried to change their direction when necessary. But he has never sought to dismantle their basic structure.

The revolutionary believes in rupture. Modi believes in continuity with correction.

The constitutional record during Modi era provides an important illustration.

Between 2014 and 2026, there were important constitutional changes. But these changes were made through the Constitution's own amendment process, and with broad consensus. Amendments such as EWS reservation and women's reservation did not seek to replace the constitutional framework with an entirely different system.

That distinction deserves attention because India's Constitution is not simply a legal document. It is the institutional compact that holds together a country of extraordinary social, linguistic, religious and regional diversity. Changing such a system requires political judgment about what must be preserved and what must be altered.

Modi has consistently sought to bring Indian civilisation back to the centre of India's public self-understanding. Yoga, Ayurveda, traditional knowledge, and ancient Indian practices have received much greater international attention during his tenure.

The International Day of Yoga is the clearest example.

In 2014, India proposed the idea at the United Nations. The proposal received support from 175 countries. The UN then declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

There is an important idea behind this effort. Modernity does not have to mean forgetting our culture. India can embrace technology, globalisation, and economic modernisation without treating its civilisational heritage.

His approach is closer to selective reforms within institutional continuity. He does not appear to believe that every inherited arrangement is illegitimate simply because it was created before him.

Modi can build highways, promote digital payments, expand welfare delivery, encourage start-ups and push technological modernisation. He can simultaneously celebrate temples, yoga, classical languages, Kumbha Mela, Ayurveda and ancient Indian traditions.

This is perhaps Modi's most consequential political instinct: preserve what can be preserved; change what must be changed; and never confuse novelty with progress.

The Modi era has certainly changed India. But it has not been a revolution in the classical sense. It has been an attempt to redirect an existing civilisation and an existing constitutional democracy towards a different conception of national purpose.

So, the better question is therefore not: How much has Modi changed?

It is this: How much has he deliberately chosen not to change?

The answer tells us something important about the man, the politician and the governing philosophy.

(The author is a Senior Adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author