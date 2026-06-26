Opinion | Arithmetic, Alliances And The Quest For Constitutional Power

The resignation of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurien after the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure has revived speculation over a long-awaited reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. While cabinet changes are routine in any administration, the circumstances surrounding this exercise suggest that political arithmetic rather than administrative performance may dominate the calculations.

The BJP enters the second half of Modi's third term facing a different reality from 2014 or 2019. Unlike the years of an outright majority, the party today operates in a coalition environment. Yet it also faces an ambitious legislative agenda involving constitutional amendments and electoral reforms that require numbers far beyond a simple majority. This makes the impending reshuffle – any time before the start of the monsoon session slated for the second half of July - a parliamentary strategy as well as an imperative governance exercise. The forthcoming reshuffle also appears less about individual ministers and more about the BJP's larger political project.

Rewarding new allies

The NDA today is broader and more dependent on allies than during Modi's first two terms. Regional partners expect adequate representation and influence. Cabinet berths remain the most visible mechanism for maintaining coalition harmony.

Managing these allies while accommodating defectors and retaining party veterans creates a complicated equation. Too much emphasis on one category risks upsetting another.

One factor likely to influence the cabinet reshuffle is the accommodation of recent entrants and breakaway groups from opposition parties. Indian politics has traditionally rewarded defectors with positions of influence. The BJP itself has done so in states ranging from Maharashtra to Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The emergence of splinter groups from the parties like AAP, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) has naturally generated expectations of representation. Cabinet berths have often served two purposes- rewarding loyalty and signalling to others that political migration carries incentives.

However, there is a delicate balance. Excessive accommodation of newcomers risks alienating long-serving BJP leaders who have spent decades building the party. The experience of Maharashtra after the induction of leaders from rival camps showed that cadres sometimes resent the prominence accorded to recent converts. Thus, any induction of defectors will probably be calibrated rather than overwhelming.

The two-thirds majority imperative

Perhaps the most important consideration is numbers in Parliament. Constitutional amendments require a special majority. The BJP-led NDA recently improved its position in the Rajya Sabha through strong performances in upper-house elections, bringing the alliance closer to the two-thirds mark.

Earlier this year, the government's attempt to push legislation connected with delimitation and accelerated implementation of women's reservation fell short of the required strength in the Lok Sabha. The proposed constitutional amendment failed to secure the necessary 352 votes among members present and voting. Consequently, the accompanying bills had to be withdrawn.

This setback underlined an uncomfortable reality - electoral dominance does not automatically translate into constitutional dominance.

Hence, expanding support through new allies and defectors assumes importance. Each MP matters when pursuing measures that require extraordinary majorities.

The BJP has invested considerable political capital in projecting itself as the champion of women's political representation. The 106th Constitutional Amendment Act was passed in 2023, but its implementation is legally tied to the completion of both a future census and a subsequent delimitation exercise. The government attempted to expedite the process through additional legislation in 2026, but opposition resistance prevented success.

For the BJP, delivering women's reservation before the 2029 election would carry immense symbolic and electoral significance. Therefore, strengthening parliamentary numbers is not merely about legislative pride - it is also about fulfilling a major campaign promise.

More than a personnel exercise

George Kurien's exit has another implication. He was among the BJP's prominent Christian faces and represented Kerala in the Union Council of Ministers. His departure leaves questions about minority and southern representation.

The BJP's expansion strategy increasingly focuses on states where it remains relatively weak - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A reshuffle may therefore seek to strengthen southern representation, even if electoral returns from these states have been modest.

Similarly, balancing caste equations and rewarding states that contributed significantly to the BJP's tally remain important considerations. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha are likely to receive close attention.

No reshuffle is solely about politics. Ministries dealing with infrastructure, agriculture, employment and social welfare face heightened scrutiny amid concerns over job creation and income inequalities. Under Modi, cabinet reshuffles have frequently been accompanied by performance reviews.

Ministers with limited visibility or poor execution records could find themselves moved or dropped, while efficient administrators may receive larger portfolios. Such changes help project an image of accountability and administrative seriousness.

Modi's government seeks to consolidate its parliamentary position, prepare for crucial constitutional battles, broaden its social coalition and maintain regional balance. The resignation of George Kurien may have provided the immediate trigger, but the underlying motivations are much larger.

Indian cabinets have always reflected power equations. In 2026, those equations are increasingly shaped by arithmetic rather than ideology. The coming reshuffle may therefore reveal not just who enters or exits the council of ministers, but how the BJP intends to navigate the remainder of Modi's third term - and whether it believes constitutional ambitions are within reach.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author