Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Midnight Cabinet Meet Triggers Reshuffle Buzz

It was an unusual message, delivered at an unusual hour. On Thursday evening, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reportedly summoned all ministers to his official residence. The sudden call made several ministers cancel scheduled engagements and rush back to Raipur. By nightfall, the political grapevine was in overdrive.

Was a cabinet reshuffle imminent? Were portfolios about to change? Was the BJP leadership unhappy with the government's performance midway through its term?

By the time ministers started arriving at the Chief Minister's residence, speculation had already taken over the state's political discourse.

The meeting began around 10 PM and continued deep into the night, ending around 1:40 AM. The unusually long duration and the presence of senior ministers, deputy chief ministers and top BJP organization leaders only added fuel to the rumours.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, ministers Kedar Kashyap, Lakshmi Rajwade, Guru Khushwant Saheb, Dayal Das Baghel, Tankram Verma, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and BJP Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal.

Inside the meeting, however, the discussion reportedly focused on something entirely different.

Sources said the government reviewed its performance after completing nearly two-and-a-half years in office and deliberated on priorities for the next phase of governance. Ministers were asked to present feedback from their departments, while discussions were also held on strengthening coordination between the government and the BJP organisation ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The meeting also reviewed programmes being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office, with ministers reportedly briefed on outreach plans and district-level activities.

Yet, the timing of the meeting ensured that the reshuffle question refused to go away.

For nearly two weeks, political circles in Raipur have been abuzz with speculation about possible changes in the Sai cabinet. Rumours ranged from a reshuffle of ministerial portfolios to a broader organisational overhaul. Some even suggested that dissatisfaction over governance issues could trigger major political decisions.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma attempted to put the speculation to rest after the meeting. Speaking to reporters, he said the cabinet reshuffle was not discussed at all. "I don't know how this story surfaced in the media. Everything is fine," Sharma remarked with a laugh.

The opposition, however, is not convinced. Former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay claimed the late-night meeting reflected growing unease within the BJP government. "There is a lack of balance in the government. Corruption is rampant across departments. The BJP government has failed after two-and-a-half years and there are deep internal differences," he alleged.

Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Department chief Sushil Anand Shukla went a step further. He claimed that speculation over ministerial changes, possible resignations and even discussions about leadership had created pressure within the ruling establishment, forcing the Chief Minister to convene an emergency-style meeting.