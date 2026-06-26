<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> X Review: Fans Say Akshay Kumar's 'Nonsensical Comedy Is Much Better Than <i>Housefull 5</i>'

Welcome to the Jungle, the latest comedy entertainer led by Akshay Kumar, finally hit theatres on Friday. The film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts in recent times.

As audiences flock to cinemas, early reactions have started pouring in on X. While many are praising the film's star-studded cast, comic moments and energetic soundtrack, others pointed out certain shortcomings in the screenplay and pacing.

A user wrote, "Welcome to the Jungle is a great fun film. Director Ahmed Khan has used every actor nicely. Also Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani song which is sung by Tailwinder, is one of the best songs in this album. Disha and Akki should definitely do an action film together. Johnny Lever is outstanding. No one can match his comedy timing. Overall, a fun film and family entertainer."

Another added, "The film has a lot more to offer than what the trailer suggested. The first 15 minutes are excellent and the introduction of each of the main actors is done very nicely. The main highlight is 30 minutes leading to the interval. There is so much humour that you will fall off the seat. The scale of the film shows."

Several viewers described the film as a clean, family-friendly masala entertainer that doesn't rely on adult humour. Akshay Kumar's comic timing has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights, with audiences also praising the performances of Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani and Farida Jalal.

The banter between the lead actors has been appreciated and many viewers said the ensemble cast brings plenty of nostalgic charm to the screen. Many agreed that the comedy lands in parts, with laugh-out-loud moments sprinkled throughout.

On the flip side, Several users have criticised the weak villain, underwhelming performances from a few cast members and visuals that could have been more polished.

Take a look at X reviews:

Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle has opened on a strong note at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film sold more than one lakh tickets in advance bookings across India for its opening day.