<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> X Review: Fans Say Akshay Kumar's 'Nonsensical Comedy Is Much Better Than <i>Housefull 5</i>'

- Welcome to the Jungle released in theatres on Friday with a star-studded Bollywood cast
- The film is praised for its comedy, energetic soundtrack, and clean family-friendly content
- Akshay Kumar's comic timing and performances by supporting actors received positive reviews
Welcome to the Jungle, the latest comedy entertainer led by Akshay Kumar, finally hit theatres on Friday. The film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts in recent times.
As audiences flock to cinemas, early reactions have started pouring in on X. While many are praising the film's star-studded cast, comic moments and energetic soundtrack, others pointed out certain shortcomings in the screenplay and pacing.
A user wrote, "Welcome to the Jungle is a great fun film. Director Ahmed Khan has used every actor nicely. Also Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani song which is sung by Tailwinder, is one of the best songs in this album. Disha and Akki should definitely do an action film together. Johnny Lever is outstanding. No one can match his comedy timing. Overall, a fun film and family entertainer."
Welcome to the Jungle is great fun film. Director Ahmed khan has used every actors nicely.— Jeet (@JeetN25) June 26, 2026
Also Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani song which is sung by Tailwinder is one of the best song in this album ????.
Disha and akki should definitely do a Action film together.
Johnny lever is… pic.twitter.com/MjrhNZYwNT
Another added, "The film has a lot more to offer than what the trailer suggested. The first 15 minutes are excellent and the introduction of each of the main actors is done very nicely. The main highlight is 30 minutes leading to the interval. There is so much humour that you will fall off the seat. The scale of the film shows."
Several viewers described the film as a clean, family-friendly masala entertainer that doesn't rely on adult humour. Akshay Kumar's comic timing has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights, with audiences also praising the performances of Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani and Farida Jalal.
The banter between the lead actors has been appreciated and many viewers said the ensemble cast brings plenty of nostalgic charm to the screen. Many agreed that the comedy lands in parts, with laugh-out-loud moments sprinkled throughout.
On the flip side, Several users have criticised the weak villain, underwhelming performances from a few cast members and visuals that could have been more polished.
Take a look at X reviews:
#WelcomeToTheJungle Its Interval Good First Half , Started Slow But Picked Up Good ????— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@Cine_Uncensored) June 25, 2026
Positives -
Akki's Comic Timing
Banter Between Anna And Warsi
Surprise Package Aftab Shivdasani
Johny lever ????????
Negatives -
Villian - Jackie dada
Disha Can't act ????
Raveena Tandon…
There's something about the late Neeraj Vora's style of writing that still works for me. Sometimes, not every film needs logic, some films just need to make you laugh. ????— Aditi Raval ???????? (@aditiraval) June 25, 2026
Don't judge me, but #WelcomeToTheJungle really made me laugh ???? especially Kiran Kumar, Farida Jalal, Johny…
Appreciation Tweet : Some sequences in #WelcomeToTheJungle after the last day of Movie shooting are so hilarious that your stomach will start aching.— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 25, 2026
Whole Theatre was laughing, and yes these scenes are somehow the best comedy scenes of Decade. I've witnessed this atmosphere…
Enjoyed #welcometotheJungle to the core till now.— TA ???? (@Tirlovesha) June 25, 2026
Brainrot.
Much much better than hf5#AkshayKumar
Finally watched #WelcomeToTheJungle in its entirety.— Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 25, 2026
The film arrives with a clear promise: Leave logic at home.. switch off your brain.. and enjoy the madness. Going by that promise, IT LARGELY DELIVERS.
The moment the plot expects you to believe that a film crew can secretly… pic.twitter.com/LW2LhDps8q
Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle has opened on a strong note at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film sold more than one lakh tickets in advance bookings across India for its opening day.