Opinion | AAP And Raghav Chadha At A Political Crossroads

A major public spat has erupted between AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leadership and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha following his removal as the party's deputy leader in the Upper House. AAP leaders accused Chadha of "breaking party line", "ignoring Punjab issues", and being soft on the BJP, alleging a "coordinated campaign" against him. Chadha retorted by calling the allegations "false" and a "scripted campaign", asserting he is being silenced.

In video messages on X, Chadha declared: "I am silenced, not defeated," accusing the party of launching a coordinated, false campaign against him. He contested accusations that he avoided critical party decisions, such as opposing the Chief Election Commissioner's removal.

Such a public unravelling of the relationship between Chadha and AAP is not merely another episode of intra-party dissent. It is a revealing moment that exposes deeper structural and ideological weaknesses within the party led by Arvind Kejriwal. The episode highlights a paradox: a party born to challenge political orthodoxy now risks being consumed by it.

Centralised command

Chadha's trajectory - from a "boy wonder" of AAP to a marginalised figure- is politically instructive. His removal and replacement by Ashok Mittal in the Rajya Sabha came without a clear official explanation, fuelling speculation of factionalism.

The accusations against Chadha are telling. It was alleged that he avoided confronting the ruling BJP, remained silent during crucial times (like Kejriwal's arrest), and pursued personal branding - "PR politics" over party issues.

Similarly, Punjab AAP leaders claimed that Chadha, a crucial strategist in the state, ignored critical Punjab-specific issues in Parliament in favour of other topics, such as airport food prices etc.

These are not just performance critiques; they are ideological markers used to question loyalty. In highly centralised parties, such markers often become tools to enforce conformity. Chadha's rebuttal - that these allegations are "false" and part of a "coordinated attack"- further underscores a breakdown of internal trust.

The AAP was born out of the anti-corruption movement, promising decentralisation and internal democracy. Yet the current episode echoes an older pattern. As early as 2015, founding members like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan accused Kejriwal of unilateral decision-making, leading to their expulsion. This historical continuity suggests that the Chadha episode is not an aberration but a symptom of a deeper institutional culture - one where dissent is equated with disloyalty.

Chadha's allegation that he was deliberately "silenced" in Parliament and removed through a "scripted" process reinforces the perception of centralised control. The fact that party leaders publicly attacked him-calling him "compromised" or questioning his ideological commitment-points to an internal ecosystem that prefers public disciplining over internal dialogue.

Electoral setbacks and credibility crisis

AAP's internal churn cannot be divorced from its external challenges. The party suffered a major setback in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, losing power amid allegations of corruption and governance failures. Surveys suggested that nearly two-thirds of respondents perceived the government as corrupt, while issues like pollution and water shortages eroded its credibility.

Simultaneously, Kejriwal's arrest in 2024 in the liquor policy case-though later followed by legal relief-damaged the party's anti-corruption image, which had been its founding plank.

In such a context, internal dissent often intensifies. Electoral decline reduces the space for internal debate and increases the leadership's tendency to enforce discipline. Chadha's sidelining thus reflects a party under stress, where political survival takes precedence over internal pluralism.

The description of AAP as a "party of one individual" by its own leaders during the current spat is particularly striking.

Strong leadership is necessary in a hostile political environment, especially given AAP's confrontations with the BJP at the national level. But the way dissent was handled- public humiliation, opaque decision-making, and narrative control- tilts the balance toward an authoritarian interpretation rather than a strategic one.

Political crossroads

It is a Shashi Tharoor moment for Chadha. Like Tharoor, Chadha is an articulate, high-profile, media-savvy leader. Both are seen as 'thinking politicians' rather than mass mobilisers. Both have been accused (implicitly or explicitly) of being too independent and had respective party question their loyalty or positioning.

Like Tharoor, Chadha could attempt to rebuild bridges with the party leadership, which would require public restraint and ideological realignment. However, given the public nature of the fallout, such reconciliation may come at the cost of his political autonomy. Kejriwal may not be as forgiving as the Congress high command. AAP's track record suggests limited tolerance for internal challengers, making this a risky path.

A departure from AAP - either to another party or to build an independent political identity - is a plausible scenario. His national visibility and parliamentary experience give him some leverage, but political reinvention outside a party structure can be very difficult.

For Chadha, the moment is both a crisis and an opportunity. Whether he emerges as a casualty of AAP's internal politics or as a leader redefining his trajectory will depend not just on his choices, but on whether Indian politics still has space for dissent within parties-or only outside them.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author