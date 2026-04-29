YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Accuses Cook Of Spitting On Utensils, Shares CCTV Footage

YouTubers Lakhan Arjun Rawat and Neetu Bisht have accused a domestic cook of spitting on utensils and potentially contaminating food after CCTV footage from their home surfaced online. The videos, which quickly went viral, have triggered widespread concern over hygiene and trust when employing household help.

The couple said they grew suspicious after several family members fell ill repeatedly over the past few months. To investigate, they installed CCTV cameras in their kitchen. According to Rawat, the footage showed the cook spitting into the sink and onto utensils immediately after washing them.

His wife Bisht alleged that the contamination may have extended to food being prepared, claiming the cook was seen spitting while cooking, raising fears that saliva could have come into contact with rotis and vegetables. The family believes the behaviour may have been ongoing for nearly five months.

Rawat cautioned his followers to remain vigilant, saying such incidents are "becoming too common."

"CCTV caught house cook spitting on the utensils. Be careful with your home staff. Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities. This is becoming too common now," he wrote on X.

CCTV Caught House Cook Spitting on the Utensils



Be Careful with your Home Staff

Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities.



This is becoming too common now pic.twitter.com/mc6U56CJsW — Lakhan Arjun Rawat (@lakhan_999) April 28, 2026

Another clip, shared by entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon, shows a woman from the household alleging that the cook not only spat on utensils but also directly on food, which they linked to the family's health issues.

During the exchange, she stated that she had repeatedly asked him to wear a mask while cooking, particularly because he consumed gutkha, but he failed to comply. She claimed he often kept the mask below his mouth instead of covering it properly. The video ends with a warning urging others to be cautious while hiring domestic workers.

Whom do you even trust anymore?



A domestic helper working at @lakhan_999 bhaiya's house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family.



Just thinking about it is enough to make your stomach turn. This isn't just disgusting, it's a complete breach of basic human… pic.twitter.com/Wradn66dYV — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 28, 2026

The controversy has sparked outrage online, with many calling for strict action and greater safeguards in domestic employment.

Rawat, a former cricketer who represented Manipur in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, is now a content creator and travel vlogger. He and Bisht, popularly known as "Lakhneet," frequently share aspects of their daily lives with their audience.