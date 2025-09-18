Young Users Suffer Skin Damage From Viral TikTok Routines, Dermatologist Issues Warning

A top dermatologist is warning against the growing trend of following viral skincare routines on TikTok, which is leading to painful skin conditions among young users, according to The New York Post. Dr Sandy Skotnicki, author of Beyond Soap and co-host of the Skin To It podcast, has observed a rise in cases of "influencer inflammation", a form of irritant dermatitis caused by the overuse of active skincare ingredients.

Dr Skotnicki shared that many patients, especially women aged between their late teens and early 30s, are coming in with red, stinging, and inflamed skin. These individuals often believe they have suddenly developed sensitive skin, but the real cause is excessive use of trending products seen online.

"These users are well-informed and curious about skincare," she The Post, "but their interest is often misled by influencer marketing and peer pressure."

She added that the issue is not limited to women; an increasing number of men are also adopting elaborate skincare routines and experiencing similar reactions. Dr Skotnicki advises individuals to approach online skincare trends with caution and consult professionals before trying new products.

"When I ask about their routine, they're often using a foaming cleanser, followed by glycollic acid toner, vitamin C serum, niacinamide and retinol - sometimes all in one go," she said.

That was the case for the patient with irritant dermatitis, who lifted her daily regimen straight from a skinfluencer.

"When we stripped her routine back to basics - gentle cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen - her skin calmed within weeks," Skotnicki said.