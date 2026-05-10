"You Carried My Pain With Me": Man Shaves Head After Wife Loses Hair During Cancer Treatment

A woman's emotional Instagram video showing her husband shaving his head in support of her during her medical journey has moved many people online. The video captured a deeply personal moment after she lost her hair, likely due to chemotherapy, and highlighted the bond and support between the couple during a difficult phase.

Namarta Nitin Goel shared the video on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that said, “You didn't just shave your head, you carried my pain with me.”

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

The clip showed her husband shaving his own head in solidarity with her. Several users on social media described the act as a powerful symbol of love, care, and partnership during a difficult time.

One user commented, "He is such a loving husband. May God bless you."

Another user noted, "You are a great team, guys! That's beyond love, beyond friendship."

"Stay blessed and stay strong together," added a third user.

Earlier, Goel had posted another video in which she spoke about the pain she experienced after losing her hair following chemotherapy. She said that after her second chemotherapy session, her hair started falling out heavily and her scalp became extremely sensitive and painful. She also said that whenever her hair fell, the pain became even worse.

She further said that she eventually told her husband that it was time to shave her head because things would not work otherwise. Goel said that she asked her husband if he could help her with it.

Sharing more about the emotional moment, Goel said that even while her husband was helping her shave her head, her scalp was hurting badly whenever the trimmer touched it. She said the experience was extremely painful and added that there are some things in life that people are never truly ready for. Goel said that although she knew hair loss would happen and all her hair would go away, she still was not prepared for it emotionally. She added that she did not cry, but felt very sad.