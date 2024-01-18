'Yeh Dil Maange More': Anand Mahindra After Watching '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey Reacts

Mr Mahindra said, "If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr has been receiving love and appreciation from all quarters, with some calling it the best film of 2023. Notably, the movie is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra watched the movie and was left impressed by it. He said, "If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one."

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, the industrialist explained the reasons for his appreciation towards the movie. "Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world," he said.

Secondly, he said that Vidhu Vinod Chopra did a brilliant job of selecting the actors and suggested that Mr Massey's performance deserves a National Film Award. Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character's life, he was living it," he continued.

"Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told," Mr Mahindra noted.

He added that the highlight for him was the scene that captured the tense and nail-biting moment before a candidate steps into the UPSC building for the final interview. He said in the post, "Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!"

The 'Haseen Dilruba' actor thanked the industrialist for his appreciation and said that it "means the world to me". Mr Massey wrote on X, "Thank you Mr. Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I'm sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement."

He added, You've been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again."