X App Bug Leaves Android Users Unable To Access Posts As Shared Links Fail

Android users across the world are running into a glitch in the X app that has been making shared post links virtually useless for several days now. Tapping a shared X link no longer takes users to the actual post. Instead, it leaves them stuck on their timeline or whatever profile they were viewing last, rather than opening the intended content.

Dozens of complaints have piled up across Reddit and X itself, with users confirming that standard troubleshooting steps do not work at all. People have been clearing caches, rebooting phones, and reinstalling the app, all to no avail.

Tech news outlet PiunikaWeb, which first reported the story on 21 April, was able to verify the bug first-hand. Upon extended testing, tapping on a shared link did not lead to the intended post and instead landed users on the homepage or on a post that was previously open. However, one workaround did show promise: fully closing the app from recents before tapping the link appeared to take users directly to the correct post.

The problem has now persisted globally for roughly three days since PiunikaWeb first flagged it, yet X has offered no official acknowledgement or fix. X's own product head appeared to acknowledge the chaos indirectly, joking on the platform about returning from a wedding to find the app "on fire."

India is no exception to the chaos. Despite the issue being reported worldwide, a significant number of Indian Android users continue to flag the same problem, suggesting the bug remains fully active in the country with no sign of easing.

X has not issued any statement on the matter. Until a proper fix is rolled out, users are advised to fully close the app from their recent applications before tapping any shared X link.