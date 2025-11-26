World's Strongest Woman Loses Title Over Gender Identity In Scandal-Hit Competition

The World's Strongest Woman competition became controversial when the winner, Jammie Booker, was stripped of her title after organisers found out that she was allegedly "biologically male", who now identifies as a woman.

The American was disqualified just days after winning at the Strongman Games World Championships 2025, which were held in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend.

Britain's Andrea Thompson was crowned the world's strongest woman, and Australia's Allira-Joy Cowley was named runner-up.

"It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women's Open category," the organisers said in a post on Instagram. The post further added that the officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition, and they have launched an urgent investigation.

The organisers stated that if they were aware of the fact that Booker was male, she would have never been permitted to compete. "We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth," the organisers said.

"Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women's categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

The organisers also said they are "disappointed" on behalf of all those who fairly took part in the competition, and the attention was taken away from their efforts. "We stand with them and stand with fairness," they added.