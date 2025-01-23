Woman Who Lost 15 Kg Weight Shares Diet And Workout Tips For Effective Fat Loss

Losing weight can be a struggle, especially for those with a slower metabolism. While it is easy to gain extra weight, it takes a lot of effort and diet control to get back in shape. Often, people blindly follow diet and exercise plans that leave them disappointed. However, when someone manages to do this brilliantly, their fat loss journey takes the internet by storm, inspiring and motivating many to start their fitness journey. Now, a woman who went from 75 kg to 60 kg shared a video detailing what helped her lose 15 kg.

"Here are the basics to know if you're on a fat loss journey," Instagram user Bhavya wrote while sharing some valuable diet and workout tips for beginners.

Ms Bhavya listed the "basics" for the fat loss journey. Take a look below:

Diet Basics:

Fruits and vegetables: Include colourful fruits and vegetables in every meal. They are packed with vitamins and minerals while being low in calories.

Lean Proteins: Incorporate chicken, fish, lentils, or tofu into your meals. Protein provides energy, loses fat and helps maintain muscle mass.

Whole Grains: Use rice, quinoa, or oats. These complex carbohydrates provide energy and keep you feeling full for longer.

Workout Essentials:

Warm-Up: Start with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, like jogging in place or dynamic stretches. This prepares your body for the workout and helps prevent injuries.

Strength Training: Focus on bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges. You can also use dumbbells if available. Aim for 30-40 minutes of strength training, targeting different muscles every day.

Cardio: After strength training, do 30 minutes of walking/running. This helps burn calories and improves cardiovascular fitness.

Flexibility & Stretching: Finish your workout with some stretching or yoga to cool down and improve flexibility.

Hydration:

Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water daily. Staying hydrated supports metabolism and aids digestion.

Meal Timing:

Try to have smaller meals throughout the day to keep your energy levels stable. Never skip breakfast!

Since being shared, Ms Bhavya's post has accumulated more than 8,000 views.