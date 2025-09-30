Woman Traveller's Kerala Trip Experience Goes Viral: 'Not Once It Felt...'

A female traveller has praised Kerala for being one of the safest places to travel in the country as a tourist. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Kerala felt safe for female traveller like me", the user stated that she never felt unsafe in the region, with locals constantly coming forward to help her.

"This wasn't my first time in Kerala, earlier in 2023, I visited Varkala, Trivandrum and Kovalam, but this time in 2025, I visited Suryanelli, a great gem 21 km ahead of Munnar, Thekkady, Alapuzha and Kochi. It was just me and my female friend, not once it felt like we were unsafe," the traveller wrote in the r/SoloTravel_India subreddit.

Posting pictures of her travel, the woman highlighted that the villages in Kerala were 'super clean' and that she enjoyed the culture of the state.

"Via both my visits to Kerala, I felt safe, secure and protected. The city, along with the villages, are super clean and I did end up seeing the beautiful and diverse culture it has to offer. Kerala offers everyone something or the other. We didn't feel bored at all. There is something for everyone."

While there was some language barrier in some places, the traveller highlighted that the locals made genuine efforts to communicate, often using broken Hindi, which she appreciated.

"In other words, it's clean, fresh, safe and needs to be protected. I hope the only best for Kerala and the rest of India. May every woman who travels never feel the burden of uncertainty in terms of her own safety."

See the viral post here:

'Can't disagree'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users agreed with her assessment, whilst others shared their experiences when travelling through the state.

"Thanks for sharing this, and recently my family went to Kerala and I can't disagree that it felt the safest for us," said one user while another added: "Please make a post highlighting your trip itinerary and trip experience. It would help others to plan their trips."

A third commented: "I have lived in Kerala for 8 long years. Absolutely loved the people, weather and place. I never spoke Malayalam ever in my life there because I couldn't learn it, but I never faced any issues of any kind. To date, I am in touch with most of my colleagues/ friends from there."

In February, Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas informed the Assembly that the state attracted over 2.22 crore tourists in 2024, which was a 21 per cent rise compared to the pre-pandemic period.