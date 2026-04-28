Indian Woman's India Vs Sweden Lifestyle Comparison Sparks Debate

A woman from Chennai, currently living in Sweden, has triggered an online discussion after sharing a detailed comparison of living costs between India and Sweden for a family of three. She explained how a Rs 40 lakh annual salary in India compares with a monthly income of 55,000 Swedish Krona in Sweden.

The woman, Shobs, posted a video on Instagram explaining the difference in expenses. She stated that a Rs 40 lakh per annum salary in India for a family of three results in a monthly in-hand income of approximately Rs 2,28,000 to Rs 2,35,000. She explained that rent for a two-bedroom apartment in metro cities ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000, while groceries cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000. Transport expenses range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for public transport or Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 for a private vehicle. Utilities and internet cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000, eating out four to six times a month costs Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, insurance ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000, and childcare or school expenses fall between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000.

Watch Video Here:

She also provided a similar breakdown for Sweden. She explained that a monthly income of 55,000 Swedish Krona results in an in-hand amount of approximately SEK 35,000 to 36,500, along with an additional SEK 1,250 provided as a child allowance. She stated that rent for a two-bedroom apartment ranges from SEK 10,000 to 14,000 in a mid-sized city and from SEK 14,000 to 19,000 in Stockholm. Grocery expenses range from SEK 5,000 to 6,500, while transport costs between SEK 1,090 and 1,900, with children under seven travelling free.

She added that utilities and internet cost between SEK 1,500 and 2,400, with heating costs rising between October and March. Eating out four to six times a month costs between SEK 2,000 and 4,000, while insurance ranges from SEK 0 to 500 as healthcare is largely covered by the state. Childcare costs are capped at SEK 1,382, and schooling is free from the age of six.

She clarified that all figures were approximate and not exact. She concluded that India is better for comfort, including domestic help and a more active social life, while Sweden offers better work-life balance and an international lifestyle.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after seeing the prices listed by the woman. One user commented, "Awesome, you are only person so far I saw gave a accurate breakup."

Another user noted, "This is good break up information with truth."

"There is work life balance in Sweden. But life is a struggle in Sweden compared to the cheap services in India," added a third user.