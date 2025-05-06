"Cost Of Living In India Getting Expensive": IIT Alum's Tweet Sparks Debate Online

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rising costs in India are impacting daily life across various cities. Concerns are voiced about affordability for lower and middle-income families. Basic groceries are reported to have significantly increased in price.

Is daily life in India quietly becoming unaffordable? A tweet by IIT Bombay alum Monali Dambre has struck a chord with thousands online, as she voiced concerns over rising costs, not just in metros, but even in smaller towns.

Taking to X, Ms Dambre wrote, "I'm slowly coming to terms with the fact that the cost of living in India is getting expensive-even in smaller, tier-3 cities. And honestly, I'm starting to feel genuinely worried about how the lower and middle class are managing to survive... or how they're going to survive in the next few years."

She admitted she wasn't sure if she was overthinking it, but noted that something about the rising prices feels "off."

Even in Bengaluru, she pointed out, her grocery bills for basic items have started to feel unusually steep. "Just basic fruits, veggies, and daily essentials- and it still feels like things have got expensive than they should have," she added.

And honestly, I'm starting to feel genuinely worried about how the lower and middle class are managing to survive… or how they're going to… — Monali (@monali_dambre) May 3, 2025

The tweet has sparked a wider debate about inflation, stagnating wages, and the growing pressure on India's middle and lower-income groups, many of whom are now forced to cut corners just to manage their monthly budgets.

"Inflation is just around 5-6 %. Believe in Data," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "While I agree with rising costs in metros, surprisingly I have also found that fruits, veggies, milk products in tier 2 or 3 towns are cheaper and most often of better quality. I have seen this personally in multiple Western states. The produce is fresher and healthier. Millets are also much cheaper than wheat grains that we have got used to eating."

"In Bengaluru, the cost of living with 2 kids will easily cross 2 lpa for a really average life. I think the GST is hiking prices of everything," the third user commented.

"Not dramatic at all. Something is off. Every day, life is getting harder for people who aren't even asking for much. I feel it too. Delivery apps have their convenience charges. By the end, it's like paying double just to get things at home. And sure, you can walk to your local sabziwala and save a bit, but even that doesn't feel affordable anymore. I have no complaints about the rising prices. But about the mismatch between how much life costs and how little most people are making. That gap is growing, and no one's talking about it," the fourth user wrote.