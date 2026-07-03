Woman Shares Why She Quit 6-Figure Corporate Job At 33 To Be A Waitress: "It Was Just Stress"

Sarame Cornish, a content creator, shared why she left a six-figure corporate job to become a waitress. In an Instagram video, she discussed what exactly pushed her to make the decision. "The last 6 months of my corporate job, I was on a diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She revealed that after leaving the job, her overall health improved. She said, "Turns out it was just stress, and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier."

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In another post, she explained her switch, and said she doesn't want a conventional life, and she is not 1000% sure what it is that I envision for my future. "But in the interim of how I'm figuring it out, working as a waitress in a restaurant works really well for me," she said.

"If you're worried about being judged for choosing something “unconventional”, this quote always reminds me that life is literally too fkn short to be wasting energy over what everyone else thinks about YOUR life (which 9 times out of 10 is literally nothing anyways lol)," she wrote as the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The video received more than 295,000 views and nearly 7,500 likes. Online users took to the comment section to share their perspective. "Me and my Masters Degree work at Trader Joe's. After repeatedly crying at my office desk because the work was killing me, I realized I'd rather be happy working at Trader Joe's, than miserable pursuing my degreed career. I feel imposter syndrome every day. I feel less than every day, but I am far, far happier than most of my peers. Thank you for sharing," one user wrote in the comment section.

"To be honest, when I was working in my high-level, good pay corporate job I very often reflected on my life before that. And one thing I realised is that I was much happier the 5 years I spent working in a bar during university than in that corporate job. It really helped me reflect a lot about what's important for me and what I value. There's no bad job if it serves what we need in that season of life," another user wrote.

"Just quit my corporate job too. Good luck with whatever's next," a third user wrote.