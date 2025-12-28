Woman Receives Termination Email From A Company She Never Worked For: "Froze For A Second"

A career counsellor took to X to share an amusing incident involving his wife. In a tweet, Simon Ingari shared his wife received a job termination email from a company where she had never worked. Upon receiving the email, the woman reportedly "froze" and panicked, questioning if she had missed a deadline or committed a serious error at her actual job before realising the sender was a company that did not employ her.

"My wife received a termination email in December 2025. Her heart dropped after seeing it. She froze for a second. Did she miss a deadline? Did she say something wrong? Turns out, she just got terminated from a company she didn't even work for," the tweet read.

Ingari pointed out the careless error and urged HR professionals to verify recipient IDs more carefully, noting that such a mistake could cause significant emotional distress. "Dear HR, please check the email ID more carefully next time. I mean, someone else might actually get a heart attack," he added.

— Simons (@Simon_Ingari) December 25, 2025

The post sparked social media discussion, with users highlighting the potential serious consequences of such mistakes. While some internet users found humour in the situation, others highlighted the incident as reflective of increasing carelessness and job insecurity in the modern corporate world.

One user wrote, "She should send an unexpected and harsh reply as a former employee. That way she'll get her pound of flesh back just before they realise that it was a wrongfully addressed email at the 1st instance."

Another commented, "This is not a small mistake. A wrong email can ruin someone's day, week, or health. HR talks about empathy all day, then fires emails like spam."

A third added, "This is what happens when companies automate without a human layer of quality control. It's sloppy ops and bad for the brand. Glad it was just a false alarm."