Delhi Techie Claims Rs 5.5 Lakh Package Jumped To Rs 45 Lakh In A Year, Internet Reacts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A software developer from Delhi claims a salary jump to Rs 45 lakh. Devesh's initial salary at IBM was Rs 5.5 lakh per annum. His post on X gained mixed reactions, with both praise and skepticism.

A young software developer from Delhi has sparked a heated conversation on social media after claiming a staggering jump in his salary - from Rs 5.5 lakh per annum to Rs 45 lakh - within just one year of starting his career.

The techie, Devesh, posted on X, saying he began working full-time with IBM at a CTC of Rs 5.5 lakh, and now holds an offer for Rs 45 lakh per annum. The claim quickly gained traction, with many praising the achievement, while others expressed scepticism.

"For a middle-class guy like me, it's still a dream," Devesh wrote, calling the leap surreal.

In a follow-up post, he addressed the disbelief and encouraged early-career professionals to focus on skills and experience rather than salary. "At the start of your career, prioritise learning over money. If you're not getting a good package, enter with a low one, then work hard for a big jump," he advised.

Responding to those questioning the feasibility of such a jump, he explained that top tech companies like FAANG or MAANG have preset compensation structures and don't necessarily judge candidates based on previous salaries. "So it's similar for everyone," he said.

The post has divided users online - while many congratulated him, others speculated that such growth isn't typical without networking or internal references.

A user wrote, "Inspirational. Congratulations to many more in the future."

Another user wrote, "An impressive leap in such a short time. your journey is a testament to what relentless focus and talent can achieve. keep pushing boundaries."

"You should start sharing what worked for you. Basically the roadmap," the third user commented.

