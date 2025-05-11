"Bangalore Has Only USB Ports": IPS Officer Trolls Fake Claim Of Navy Strike

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Arun Bothra responded to false claims about Bengaluru's port being attacked. The remark gained traction as social media users mocked the baseless assertion. The PIB Fact Check unit warns against misinformation regarding military events.

Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra's witty remark on viral claims from across the border, alleging that the Pakistan Navy had "destroyed Bangalore Port" has caught the internet's attention. His light-hearted dig, highlighting that Bengaluru is a landlocked city situated over 300 km from the nearest coast, has since gone viral on social media.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, some social media users in Pakistan shared posts over the weekend claiming a naval strike on Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. A user on X named Faward Ur Rehman wrote, "Bangalore Port destroyed by Pakistan Navy". The tweet quickly caught attention and became the target of widespread trolling in India. Bengaluru, notably, has no port as it lies deep inland.

Reacting to the bizarre claim, IPS officer Arun Bothra posted on X, "Bangalore has only USB ports," a quip that drew thousands of amused reactions. IAS officer Awanish Sharan also joined the banter, referring to another viral post that claimed the destruction of the "Patna sea port", despite Patna, in Bihar, also being far from the sea.

Bangalore has only USB ports 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7A5wIIb4qw — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 10, 2025

Social media users, including government officials, have been using sarcasm and humour to counter the flood of misinformation circulating amid the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has urged citizens not to fall for false claims. In a recent advisory, PIB Fact Check flagged several combat gaming videos being shared online as real footage of India-Pakistan clashes. "Please don't fall prey to such propaganda posts," the unit cautioned.

India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to ceasefire across land, air, and sea after days of cross-border strikes. However, tensions remain high. Hours after the ceasefire announcement, drone sightings and explosions were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to activate air defence systems.