Woman Praises Cab Driver's Honesty After He Returns Lost AirPods: "Humanity Is Alive"

A woman named Ruchi Kokcha took to social media to praise a cab driver's honesty after he returned her AirPods, which had been mistakenly left in the cab. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she revealed that the earbuds slipped out of her pocket during the ride, and she realised they were missing only after reaching her destination.

Kokcha, a writer and poet, revealed that she contacted the cab driver but was initially unsure whether she'd get them back. But when she spoke to the driver, he assured her that he would return then as soon as he gets time. He even sent her a picture so that she wouldn't worry.

"I booked a cab yesterday and due to my ill-fitting kurta the AirPods kept in my pocket slipped and were left behind in the cab. I don't use them much so I didn't pay attention until today that they were missing," she wrote. "My heart sank as they are quite precious to me. I thought I had lost them forever."

"I got them back because of a genuinely honest and good human being. His name is Shriram. May Ram bless him with all happiness in the world," she added.

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See the post here:

I booked a cab yesterday and due to my ill fitting kurta the AirPods kept in my pocket slipped and were left behind in the cab. I don't use them much so I didn't pay attention until today that they were missing. My heart şank as they are quite precious to me. I thought I had lost… pic.twitter.com/FTJmmryU3M — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) April 6, 2026

The post gained significant traction with nearly 22,000 views and more than 200 likes. In the comment section, many users shared their own experiences. "You are lucky to get them back and he was genuine. Someone else would have said no mam it's not here or made up some other excuse," one user wrote in the comment section, praising the cab driver's gesture.

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"Shriram deserves all the blessings for being such a genuinely good soul," another user wrote.

"Contrary to this, I made double payment to a cab driver because of slow UPI server and the guy never responded to my call . So it is a mixed bag," one user shared the other side of the story. Replying to this, Kokcha wrote, "Of course. I have also seen pathetic cabbies. But when I find a genuine person, I think it's worth appreciating."