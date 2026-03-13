"I Don't Even Have Tea In Peace": Woman Shares Struggle Of Raising A Toddler

Raising a toddler can be both joyful and exhausting for many parents. The constant attention young children need can make everyday tasks difficult. Recently, a mother of a two-year-old shared her emotional experience of feeling overwhelmed while caring for her child, highlighting the challenges many parents quietly face.

In a video, a mother named Jashit Singh Narula explained that her young child doesn't like to be separated from her, even for a short while.

She said she can't even have a quiet cup of tea because her child constantly calls out, "Mama, lap!" She explained that this voice constantly echoes in her ears, and sometimes she feels like she'll collapse from sheer exhaustion.

At the beginning of the video, Narula said that the challenges faced by mothers raising young children are often not openly discussed. She said many parents experience similar feelings, but they don't talk about them publicly.

Narula explained that her child feels most secure with her and doesn't trust anyone else. She said that the child doesn't even want to be with his father or grandmother and wants only her to care for him.

She also admitted that while she understands this is a normal stage of children's development, it can make even simple everyday tasks difficult.

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Narula also explained that her child neither watches TV nor uses any screens. Therefore, he relies on direct communication and play throughout the day.

She said that every mother experiences emotional breakdowns at times because mothers are human too. According to her, this is natural, and whether a mother shares her feelings with family or friends depends on the amount of support and understanding she receives.

Narula also said that mothers of young children often feel ignored and helpless during this challenging time.

She said that talking openly about these experiences helps other parents realise that they are not alone in this situation.