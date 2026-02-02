Woman In US Finds Family In 90-Year-Old Neighbour: What Followed Touched Millions

When Colleen Bordeaux and her husband moved into their new home, they met a senior couple who had lived across the street for 60 years. That simple meeting slowly turned into a warm friendship. Today, Bordeaux, who is 39, is close to her 90-year-old neighbour Shirley Dionzon, who has also helped her take care of her first baby, reported Newsweek.

A video of Dionzon holding the baby, Ryder, who is now seven months old, went viral on Instagram on the account @colleenbordeaux.

Bordeaux explained that she and her husband don't have any close family living in Los Angeles. She said that having Shirley and her 92-year-old husband, Ken, who live across the street, was a great support, especially when they became parents for the first time.

The caption of the viral video carried a simple and straightforward message, If someone needs the support of a "village," they should start by talking to their neighbours and showing interest in their lives.

Not every couple has family support, and for some, lack of support even prevents them from having children. The 2025 American Family Survey revealed that nearly seven in ten people feel that raising children is beyond their reach. This pressure isn't limited to financial matters. Lack of support from spouse and family makes the decision to start a family even more difficult.

Bordeaux explained that Shirley visited her daily during her pregnancy to check on her health. She also shared that when she developed sciatica around six or seven months, Shirley lent her her walking stick for support.

Bordeaux and Dionzon first met in 2021 and have since developed a good friendship. They often invite each other over for dinner.

Bordeaux's mother stayed with her for two weeks after Ryder was born. Bordeaux said the day her mother returned was the hardest day after giving birth.

That's when Dionzon stepped in to help. She often brought food for the new parents and took care of the baby when Bordo had to make work calls or run errands.

Bordeaux said having Shirley in her life while she was still managing her work was very special. She said whenever she had an important meeting or call, Shirley would come and sit with the baby so she could work without worry.

Dionzon said she had to relearn how to care for a child, and she enjoyed the experience.

According to a study, grandparents in China who care for their grandchildren have a lower risk of dementia than those who don't. These findings suggest that staying active and connected with people as we age is beneficial for health, especially mental health.

Bordeaux said Shirley has taught her to trust her own judgment and judgment. She also laughed and said they often joke that children are easy to manage, but husbands are difficult.

Dionzon offered a simple piece of advice. She said that each day with children should be taken as it comes, as they change daily.