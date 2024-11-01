Chinese Woman's DNA Test Uncovers True Identity After Joke About Her Looks

China's social media users have rallied behind her, encouraging her to find her birth parents.

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman in northern China recently had a DNA test and found she was not genetically related to her parents, according to South China Morning Post. In an interview, the woman from Xinxiang, Henan province, with the last name Dong, disclosed that the test was triggered by her coworkers' light-hearted remarks about her unusual looks, stating that it "did not look local." Inspired by their comments, she began to wonder where she came from and sought clarification from her parents.

Dong asked her family members about her origins, and they gave vague, contradictory answers, including different dates of birth, as per the news portal. Her interest was piqued by her parents' uncertainty, which is why she sought confirmation via a DNA test. Her suspicions were validated by the test results, which showed that she was not her parents' biological daughter.

"I've always lived in Xinxiang, but after I started working, my colleagues would say, 'You do not look like us at all. Your nose is wide, you have thick lips, and your eyes are bigger and deeper than ours. You do not look like someone from Henan at all,'" Dong told SCMP.

"Every night, I kept wondering, where do I really come from?" Dong reflected.

China's internet community has exploded with support since this announcement, with many urging Dong to look for her biological parents. Since its initial coverage by Henan Broadcasting System on October 24, the story has generated a lot of interest and conversations on social media.

However, the test indicated that she likely originated from Guangxi province, located in the far southern part of China, showing no genetic connections to Henan province.