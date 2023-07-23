Woman Confesses Love For Tom Cruise At Movie Premiere. Watch Actor's Reply

"Bro is a generational crush," said a user.

American actor Tom Cruise is one of the most admired celebrities across the globe. Fans and supporters of such celebrities make numerous efforts to meet them- some travel across the globe to catch a glimpse while others wait for them in hotel lobbies or outside restaurants for long hours. In one such instance, a woman recently got to meet her crush, Tom Cruise, at the premiere of 'Mission Impossible 7'. She shared a video on Instagram where she spoke to the actor and told him about the same. Hearing this, Mr Cruise had the funniest reply. His response is going viral on social media and the internet cannot get enough of it.

The video was shared by a user who goes by the handle @grace_trx on Instagram. In the video, she is seen greeting the actor. She then tells the actor that 30 years ago her mother told her father that she has a crush on Tom Cruise. Later, she tells him that it's not only her mom, but she has a crush on the actor too. Hearing this, Mr Cruise jokingly said, "I hope your dad's ok with that."

"Had the sweetest moment with @tomcruise at his Mission Impossible 7 premiere on Monday. If you know me, you'll know how much this means to me because I've loved him as an actor and his movies since high school. The undivided attention to listen to my story, him reaching out to squeeze my hand gently - he made me feel like I was the only person there.He also came back to me to check that I took the perfect photo of us, after he had already moved on to other fans. Can't wait to see the movie," she wrote in the caption.

Since being shared two weeks ago, her post has amassed over 2.8 million views and 4.7 lakh likes.

"Bro is a generational crush," said a user.

Another user commented, "Tom's really been the villain for her dad."

"You deserve a lot of credit for getting that story out coherently in front of an absolute legend," remarked another user.

"I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn't rush you and was classy as always. That is why he is a movie star," commented a person.

A fifth user added, "How were you able to actually have a conversation with him? If I was in your shoes I'd have forgotten how to speak as soon as he came up to me."

"My Man Stole Both The Generations," added a user.

Featured Video Of The Day Nainital Carries Out Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive On 'Enemy Area'