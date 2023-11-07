Woman Accidentally Brushes Teeth With Pain Relief Cream After Getting Distracted By Netflix Documentary

Deep Heat is used to treat minor aches and pains.(Representative pic)

A woman was so distracted by David Beckham's Netflix documentary that she brushed her teeth with a pain relief cream instead of a toothpaste. The woman, identified as Mia Kittelson, admitted the mishap on TikTok where she reportedly confessed to panicking her boyfriend into calling Poison Control. According to DailyStar, Ms Kittleson got tubes of Deep Heat, a pain relief ointment, and her Colgate toothpaste mixed up as she claimed they looked similar.

The DailyStar reported that this incident left Ms Kittelson's boyfriend in a panic so much so he called Poison Control, a service which comprises medics to help anyone who has poisoned themselves. In the TikTok video, he said, "Ummmm so she accidentally brushed her teeth with um like a Deep Heat. Um, like Icy Hot that looked identical to her Colgate toothpaste".

Notably, according to the description, Deep Heat products are "specifically designed to provide targeted, warming relief to help ease tight, knotted muscles through the benefit of massage plus heat therapy".

Ms Kittelson's video on TikTok has garnered more than 10 million views, the outlet reported. In the caption, she detailed how the couple were distracted talking about the Nextflix docuseries 'Beckham'. She also dubbed the incident as "not her proudest moment".

In the comment section of her post, social media users reacted with all kinds of reactions. "Calling poison control is so embarrassing but they're so nice," one user wrote. "The way I wouldn't even think to call Poison Control and just wait to see if I die or not," said another.

Some users also pointed out how the product tubes look nothing alike. "You better marry that man he was in the trenches with that 'identical,'" commented one user.

Deep Heat is used to treat minor aches and pains.