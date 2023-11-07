'Cruise Control Fee': CEO On Man Driving Ola Scooter On 'Auto Pilot'

His post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

Ola Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal recently took to social media to comment on the video of a man driving an Ola Electric scooter. In the video, a man, wearing a helmet, is seen driving the vehicle, without holding the accelerator, making it seem like the two-wheeler has the cruise control feature. Reacting to the same, Mr Aggarwal said, "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this," alongside three emojis.

Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this 🤯😄😉 https://t.co/YCVgPEnGLd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 5, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users. It has been over 2.9 lakh views and a thousand reposts.

"Wondering if my car's GPS can be on a vacation of its own!" remarked a user.

Another wrote, "It seems the scooter is remote operated and the remote is with wife."

Another third user commented, "Auto-pilot mode".

However, some users also stated that Mr Aggaral as promoting road safety violations.

"Let's glorify road safety violations with ideas that violate consumer ownership privileges. Need to be cautious of founders who fancy holding consumer ownership hostage with tyrannical subscription models," said a user.

"This is so wrong... Bhavish should be condemning such road user behaviour," added another person.

A third added, "Finding commercial opportunity instead of safety of this customer."

Notably, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a cruise control feature, which can be activated between 20 kilometres per hour and 80 kilometres per hour by long pressing the top right button on the left DPAD with the Cruise Control/Reverse icon on it. It can be activated in Normal, Hyper and Sports modes, as per the company's website.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal announced a strong start to the festive season for Ola Electric. The CEO noted that the company saw its sales grow by almost 30 per cent in October compared to September. He attributed the success to the relentless efforts of his team at the Futurefactory and said that all employees are now working more than 70 hours a week to meet the rise in demand due to the festive season.