Amazon Alexa, an AI-powered virtual assistant device, made a disturbing forecast about the future of the United States in a TikTok video that went viral on several social media platforms.

The video clip allegedly showed Alexa predicting that America would vanish by February 2031 due to a global unification movement.

Content creator Lucy Blake first posted the video on TikTok, and it soon became popular on other social media platforms also, with many discussing its implications and authenticity. The viral video was covered by several media houses, which sparked more conversations on the incident.

In the viral video TikToker, Lucy Blake's sister casually asked Alexa what would happen to the United States on February 20, 2031. And replying to that, the Alexa device casually answered, 'On February 20, 2031, the United States of America ceases to exist. This date marks the culmination of a process of unification between various governments that was not approved by most people.'

While several social media users dismissed the prediction as a hoax or a glitch in the virtual assistant, others expressed concern about its eerie specificity.

"Alexa regurgitates data that Amazon scrapes from the Internet, many of which are baseless websites," commented a user on X.

"These things are always to be taken with a grain of salt. You can program them in the backend to say anything you want. Then, when the key phrase is said, it will repeat it as if it's truth," wrote another user.

"Anyone can make up a question to submit to Alexa and add a user-provided answer. People do that to make videos like this to get attention," commented a third user.